HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Baseball Pride Night with

the Oneonta Outlaws

PRIDE—6 p.m. “Baseball Pride Night with the Oneonta Outlaws.” Fees apply. Game starts at 7. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 386-1508 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegopride/

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Exercise each Monday and Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Staff share stories, songs and activities to promote school readiness. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Outdoor Mindful Walk.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown.

STORYTIME—10 a.m. “Picture Book Story Time.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

LIBRARY—11 a.m. “Resume Support.” One-on-one assistance in drafting, organizing and polishing a resume. Held second Thursdays of each month. Classroom, The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is roasted turkey with gravy, stuffing, Sonoma-blend vegetables and fruited gelatin. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1-2:30 p.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “Energy Field Awareness.” Presented by Maryanne Kehoe. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown.

AGING—2 p.m. “Five Wishes.” Learn the benefits of the Five Wishes Advance Care Form with Helios Care. Held at First Presbyterian Church, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6773 or visit https://www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice

LIBRARY—2 p.m. “Painting with Patrice.” Guided 2-hour acrylic painting workshop. Participants will bring home a finished landscape painting, no framing necessary. All ages/skill levels welcome. Free; registration requested. Great Hall, Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 113 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

MEDITATION—5-6:15 p.m. “Treasury of Blessings: Weekly Practice Group.” Attend in person or online. Admission by donation. Held each Thursday. Samye Hermitage New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. contact@samyeny.org or visit https://samyenewyork.org/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Practice swordsmanship, combat moves and more with the lightest touch with foam padded weapons system. Held each Thursday, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Big Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Angrygnome23@gmail.com or visit Oneonta, New York Realms/LARP Facebook page.

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies

GENEOLOGY—5:30 p.m. “Ancestry Workshop.” Digital Services Librarian Brian D. Lee guides the class through mastering Ancestry.com. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

DISCUSSION – 7 p.m. “Herbal Remedies.” Live discussion via Zoom with Patrick MacGregor. Free. Suggested donation appreciated. Presented by The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/zoom-herbal/

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Amsterdam Mohawks. Admission fee. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. Visit https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com

OPERA—7 p.m. “Talking Opera.” Presenting Director Mo Zhou and Eric Sean Fogel on “La Calisto.” First Baptist Church, 21 Elm Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/

