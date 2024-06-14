HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 15

Experience Cherry Valley

Outdoor Games!

OUTDOORS—8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Cherry Valley Outdoor Games.” Games, car show, food, raffle, music and more. 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. cherryvalleyoutdoorgames.com

PANCAKE BREAKFAST—7:30-11:30 a.m. Fly-in Pancake Breakfast. All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, real maple syrup, sausage and beverages. Support the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department. Cooperstown/Westville Airport, 866 State Route 166, Cooperstown.

BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southside Mall-Oneonta YMCA, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local vendors, food trucks, music, more. Continues Saturdays through 10/19. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, 8498 State Route 7, Schenevus. culinaryanthropology@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/eofmny/

SPORT—9 a.m. to 6 p.m. “2nd Annual High School Trap Tournament.” Clay birds, trappers, and score keepers supplied. Bring your own firearms and ammo. Free to teams. Regular safety/range rules apply. Spectators welcome. Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod and Gun Club Road, Oneonta. (607) 433-0515 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub

FESTIVAL—9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. “52nd Annual Strawberry Festival.” Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library. Festival held at Strawberry Hall, 174 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit http://www.worcesterfreelibrary.org/

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

EXPLORATION—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Let’s Grow! Exploration Day.” Learn about pollinators, native ecosystems and agriculture. Includes demonstrations of water-powered gristmill and hands-on planting activity. Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Highway 12, East Meredith. (607) 278-5744 or visit https://www.hanfordmills.org/programs/events/lets-grow/

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Backyard Weeds Expanded.” Fees apply. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/workshop-weeds/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “The Great Book Giveaway.” Each child is invited to pick out 3 brand-new books to take home. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

QUILTING CLUB—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1/4 Inch Quilt Club “Quilt Show and Boutique” with handmade items for sale. Free admission. Worcester Historical Society Museum, 144 Main Street, Worcester. Visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

AGING—10 a.m. “Paint and Snack.” Paint a beginner’s summer scene, supplies provided. Registration required. Presented by the Otsego County Office for the Aging. Connect Church, 4354 State Highway 80, Hartwick. (607) 547-4232 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

LIBRARY—10 a.m. to noon. “Friends of the Village Library Book Sale Collection.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

RAFFLE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Hudson Highlands Retread Motorcycle Club Basket Raffle.” Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 293-0404 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/basket-raffle/

VOLUNTEER DAY—10 a.m. “How to Propagate Herbs.” Learn to root softwood cuttings of chocolate mint, lavender, spearmint and others. Each volunteer takes home two potted cuttings of their choice. Registration required. Unadilla Community Farm, 5937 County Highway 18, West Edmeston. info@unadillacommunityfarm.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/UnadillaCommunityFarm

FLAG DAY—11 a.m. “Vietnam Veterans Commemoration and Flag Day Ceremony.” All veterans and public are invited. Lunch by American Legion Auxiliary will follow the ceremony. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. yreckert@yahoo.com

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “big. small. fragile. strong.” Features works in paper, glass lace, embroidered bugs, shredded cans and more. Free admission. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

FUNDRAISER—11:30 a.m. Cooperstown Children’s Choir presents end of season performance. Proceeds go to the Hogar Genesis Children’s Home (Iquitos, Peru). Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 304-1359 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093571516124

MUSIC ON MAIN—11:30 a.m. “Cooperstown Children’s Choir.” Pop and rock classics with funky dance moves. Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9983 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/music-on-main-cooperstown-childrens-choir/

FATHER’S DAY—1-3 p.m. “Ode to Fathers: An Afternoon of Poetry.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

ARTIST TALK—1 p.m. Laura Sue King discusses her solo show, “Flower Targets.” Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7608 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org

OUTDOORS—1-3 p.m. “Summer Wildflower Walk.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Registration required. SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station, Thayer Farm, 7027 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/summer-wildflower-walk

MUSIC ON MAIN—1-3 p.m. “Small Town Big Band.” New and old tunes in the Big Band-era style. Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9983 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/music-on-main-small-town-big-band-3/

LIBRARY—2 p.m. “Tick Talk: Ticks & Tick-Borne Diseases in NY.” Presented by Mandy Rome, Bassett Healthcare Network. Kinney Memorial Library, Hartwick. 3140 County Route 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/955766744568040

PRIDE—2 p.m. “Say Gay: Queer Artists in the Arkell Museum Collection.” Presented by Mary Alexander, curator of education. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

PRIDE—3 p.m. “Project Pride.” Free monthly gathering of queer families and LGBTQ+ kids to connect and work on creative projects in a safe and welcoming community environment. RSVP welcome but not required. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/project-pride/

OPENING RECEPTION—5-6:30 p.m. “GOHS Then & Now: 20 Years of Exhibits at the History Center.” Free and open to the public. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://oneontahistory.org/events-programs/

DANCE—5-8 p.m. “Ecstatic Dance.” Hosted by DJ ISHA. Fees apply. Yoga People, 50 Dietz Street, Suite L, Oneonta. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ecstatic-dance-oneonta-june-tickets-910829163547

THEATER—6 p.m. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Auditions. The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Small Pond…Big Fish.” Party with favorite local bands Big Unity, The Mopar Cams and the Barn Swallows. Cherry Valley Artworks, Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks

