HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-16-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 16

BOOK TASTING – 10 a.m. Stop by the library to sample books and pick up your next great read. This month will be celebrating Juneteenth and highlighting Black authors. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

BLOOD DRIVE – 12:30 – 6:30 p.m. Bassett Hall, 1 Atwell Rd., Cooperstown. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

FIBER ARTS GROUP – 11 a.m. Bring your knitting, crocheting or other fiber art to work with the group on your current project. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

OPEN STUDIO – 11 a.m. – Noon. Grab a coffee and stop by the art studio with your current knitting, drawing, or painting project to work and socialize. The Art Department, 8 Main St., Cherry Valley. Visit www.facebook.com/Theartdeptny

ART CLUB – 1 p.m. Bring art to share and the materials to make your art with the group. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

PARENT MEETING – 3 p.m. Parents of LGBTQ+ identifying children are invited to stop in talk with other parents, ask questions learn what resources are avialable for their children, and how to be a safe space for their child. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

SPIRIT ANIMAL – 6 p.m. Fun class with meditation and discussion about the spiritual significance of the animal of the month. This time meet a loving friend, the Snail. Cost, $22/person. Presented online by Mountain Magic Healing Studio. 607-287-7278 or visit www.facebook.com/ChristeneSpringleMountainMagic