HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JUNE 16

Learn About Herbs with the

Butternut Valley Garden Club

WORKSHOP—1 p.m. “Culinary & Medicinal Herbs” with AC Stauble, The Traveling Herb Farmer with The Butternut Valley Garden Club. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 West Main Street, Morris. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ButternutValleyAlliance/

MEDITATION—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Sundays at Samye: Study & Practice Group.” Held each Sunday. Samye Hermitage New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. contact@samyeny.org or visit https://samyenewyork.org/

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Pegasus: The Orchestra.” 9-member ensembles of internationally recognized musicians perform Baroque masterpieces. Fees apply. Friends of Music of Stamford at the First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main Street, Stamford. Visit https://friendsmusic.org/

