HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Tribute Concert at

Foothills Performing Arts Center

CONCERT—8 p.m. doors open at 7 p.m. “Green River: The Ultimate CCR & John Fogerty Tribute Show.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

DEADLINE – Last day to purchase tickets for Community Bus Trip to Yankee Stadium. Includes transportation, water/snacks on the bus, trivia/prizes and ticket to 8/10 Yankees Vs. Ranger game, seating in section 308. Proceeds benefit the Women’s Guild of the Church of Christ Uniting, Richfield Springs. (315) 868-2657 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/RS-Church-of-Christ-Uniting-100071099957952/

BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class perfect for seniors. All welcome. Followed by 15 minute Reiki demonstration. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

LIBRARY—11 a.m. “Hoopla 101.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout at the Library.” Join other homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

POTTERY—5-6:30 p.m. “Free Fridays.” Demonstration of sgraffito surface design. Participants receive two balls of clay to craft two items, then select one of the creations to be fired and glazed. Guidance and instruction provided as needed. Pre-registration required. Open to adults and children aged 8-15 with adult supervision. First come, first served. The Smithy, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

PARK—6-9 p.m. “Friday Nights in the Park.” Historic carousel, ice cream, local vendors and more. Borst Field, Schenevus. (607) 638-1924 or visit https://www.facebook.com/marylandny

GATHERING—6:30 p.m. “Ice Cream Social.” Summer kick-off. First Presbyterian Church of Gilbertsville, 113 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/gilbertsvilleny

FESTIVAL—8 p.m. “Hill People’s Comedy Fest.” Sketch, improve and antics hosed by local legend Shaye Troha. Fees apply. Continues thru 6/22. The Belvedere Inn, 10 Academy Street, Stamford. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-hill-peoples-comedy-fest-tickets-893846748687

