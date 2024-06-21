HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Cherry Valley Improvised Art Festival

FESTIVAL —“Improvised Art Festival.” Celebrate improvisation across mediums with many performers. Cherry Valley Artworks, The Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559882616385

• 3 p.m. Workshop “Music Improvisation & Graphic Scores.” Free.

• 4 p.m. Workshop “Dance Improvisation & Contact Improv.” Free.

• 7 p.m. Performance, live and improvised. Fees apply.

LIBRARY—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Annual FoVL Summer Book Sale.” Runs through 6/30. Held under sidewalk tents on Fair Street side of the Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local vendors, food trucks, music, more. Continues Saturdays through 10/19. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, 8498 State Route 7, Schenevus. culinaryanthropology@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/eofmny/

MUSEUM—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Herbal Remedies Weekend.” Activities and events throughout the museum about how people in the past used plants as medicine. Features presentation at 3 p.m. by AC Stauble, the Traveling Herb Farmer (sign up at admission). The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/herbal-remedies-weekend/2024-06-22/

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. “Raku Firing Workshop and Demonstration.” Free to attend. Fees apply for workshop. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheSmithyCooperstown/

OPENING—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting.” Ribbon cutting held at 10:15 a.m. Amish Barn Company, 6284 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0527 visit https://www.facebook.com/AmishBarnCompany

RABBIT—10 a.m. “Rabbit Showmanship Workshop & Clean Up Day.” Otsego County 4-H in the Rabbit Barn at the Otsego County Fairgrounds, 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 547-2536 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocounty4H

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. “Gravestone Workshops: Learn How to Clean and Repair.” No experience/equipment necessary. Morris Historical Society at the Harmony Cemetery, 164 Pegg Road, Morris. (607) 263-5965 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/767209793411316/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=3192365357562402

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “big. small. fragile. strong.” Features works in paper, glass lace, embroidered bugs, shredded cans and more. Free admission. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

FESTIVAL—11 a.m. and 8 p.m. “Hill People’s Comedy Fest.” Free kids face painting and clowning workshop (11 and under); then at 8 is “Stand-Up Special.” Fees apply. The Belvedere Inn, 10 Academy Street, Stamford. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-hill-peoples-comedy-fest-tickets-893846748687

OPENING—Noon. The Gallery at Azure Arts opens featuring the work of eight regional ceramic artists. Azure Arts, 1149 Allen Lake Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-8899 or visit https://azureartisans.com/events

JUNETEENTH—Noon to 5 p.m. Music, yoga, art, games and more. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/

LIBRARY—12:30-4:30 p.m. “En Plein Air Painting Celebration.” Regional artist’s demonstration how to set up to paint outside, techniques for capturing outdoor landscapes and answer questions. Free, all welcome. Memorial Garden, Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

WORKSHOP—1-4 p.m. “Learn Block Printing.” Fees apply. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

WORKSHOP—2-5 p.m. “Process Art Workshop: Embroidering with Glass Seed Beads and Porcupine Quills.” Peaceful workshop with a Native Interpreter that includes a gathering, teatime, story sharing and communal participation in processes traditionally reserved for women in Early America. $25/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

ONEONTA HISTORY—2 p.m. “Summer Walking Tour Series: Walnut Street Historic District.” Presented by the Oneonta History Center. Meet in Dietz Street Parking lot on the Ford Avenue End, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaHistory/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Be Hollow Bones.” Fees apply. Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road, Fort Plain. (518) 774-0134 or visit http://www.windfalldutchbarn.com/home.html

CONCERT—7 p.m. doors open at 5 p.m. “Summer Concert at Brewery Ommegang: Cake.” Fees Apply. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/concert-brewery-ommegang/

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs. Admission fee. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. Visit https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians, and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. doors open at 7 p.m. “Seo Jungmin” presents the rich history of Korean shamanism from a modern composer’s perspective. Fees apply. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. Visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/seo-jungmin/

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Baroque and Classical Concert.” Featuring music played in Gilbertsville circa 1830. Admission fee. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010. https://dunderberggallery.com/

