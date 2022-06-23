HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-24-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 24

ARTIST TALK – 4 p.m. Discuss the exhibit ‘The Colors of Green’ with a panel of contributing artists. Reservations required. Free admission. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5327 or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

BLOOD DRIVE – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

RS GRADUATION – 5:30 p.m. Seniors of Richfield Springs Central School walk for their graduation. Richfield Springs Central School, 93 W. Main St., Richfield Springs.

FILM SERIES – 7 p.m. ‘The Comfort of Strangers’ (1990) is a film set to accompany the exhibit Unmasking Venice. The film is a study of power, control, and the thin line between pain and pleasure as experience by a British couple drawn into a web of seduction by a couple and their opulent, old-world palazzo. Free with suggested donation. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. Local baseball team Oneonta Outlaws Vs. The Saugerties Stallions. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. 607-432-6326.