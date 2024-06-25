HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

Learn About Our Disappearing Farm Silos

PRESENTATION—6:30 p.m. “Vanishing Landscape: 160 Farm Silos and the Role of the Museum.” Presented by Emily Zaengle during the Fly Creek Area Historical Society meeting. Followed by light refreshments at 7:30 p.m. and the monthly meeting. Fly Creek Grange, 208 Cemetery Road, Fly Creek. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/100077445521390/

LIBRARY—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Annual FoVL Summer Book Sale.” Runs through 6/30. Held under sidewalk tents on Fair Street side of the Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hunt College Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read children a story. For kids aged 1-7. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel Street, Cobleskill. (607) 432-5525 to register or e-mail https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. Reservations recommended. Origins Café, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 437-2862 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of tuna casserole, green beans, stewed tomatoes and apple crisp. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

LIBRARY—2 p.m. “Pride Pull String Painting.” Free to teens and tweens. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

CRAFT—3 p.m. Crochet Group. Bring a project to work on or come and learn. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

LIBRARY—4-6 p.m. “Ice Cream Social.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

LIBRARY—5:30-7 p.m. “Retirement Planning Seminar.” Presented by experts from Visions Federal Credit Union. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. Fees apply. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

RAILROAD—7 p.m. “Book Signing and Documentary Presentation” with historian Jim Loudon. Creek Side Station, 3193 State Highway 205, Hartwick. (607) 293-6014 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CreekSideStationEvents/

