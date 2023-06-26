HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-27-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JUNE 27

TALKING OPERA—7 p.m. Join The Glimmerglass Festival for a discussion on “Rinaldo.” First Baptist Church, 21 Elm Street, Cooperstown. E-mail guild.of.glimmerglass.festival@gmail.com or visit glimmerglassguild.org/

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon to 5 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Springbrook, 105 Campus Drive, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Networking group discusses Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation. All welcome. Held each Tuesday at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate clothing, gear, enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. This week will feature either a hike or paddle at Goodyear Lake, Portlandville with hike leader Jim Austin. (607) 437-5734 or visit susqadk.org

PRESCHOOL TUESDAYS – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children aged 3-4 are invited for a fun day of engaging games, songs, crafts, and activities to strengthen gross and fine motor skills with emphasis on developing the imagination and appreciation for the rural village life. Included with museum admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit farmersmuseum.org/event/preschool-tuesdays-2/2023-06-06/

PRIDE INFORMATION – 1-2 p.m. Informational event on promoting equal participation and access throughout the court system, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. Hosted by the Hon. Eugene D. Faughnan of the 6th Judicial District with other judges speaking on the subject. Hybrid event. Otsego County Courthouse, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

DRAWING LESSON – 4-6 p.m. Learn drawing fundamentals and techniques each Tuesday and Thursday through 7/20. Sign-up for all eight classes or just one. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-2070 or visit canoneonta.org

AUTHOR SERIES – 7-8 p.m. Discuss “We Will Win The Day: The Civil Rights Movement, The Black Athlete, and the Quest for Equality” by Louis Moore. Free on Zoom. Questions welcome in the Chat Room. Presented by the Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-author-series-louis-moore