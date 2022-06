HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JUNE 28

BOOK SALE – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Support your local library, purchase used books from the annual Friends of the Village Library Book Sale. Features wide variety of books from fiction to craft books, children’s books, and non-fiction. Held on the Fair Street side of The Cooperstown Village Library, Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/