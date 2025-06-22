Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, June 23

Find Next Great Read with
the Friends of the Village Library

BOOK SALE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Presented by the Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. Held each day through 6/29. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1157008476466945&set=a.557428283091637

BREAKFAST WITH THE BOARD—8-9 a.m. Casual meet and greet with members of the Cooperstown Village Board to discuss local projects, agenda items, more. Includes coffee and donuts. All welcome. Held fourth Monday of each month. Village Board Room, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.cooperstownny.org/

WALKING CLUB—8 a.m. All fitness level and abilities welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1688988292008534/1688988392008524/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1878278603014623/1878278619681288?event_time_id=1878278616347955

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken marsala, rotini in sauce, lima beans and gelatin. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php
• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.
• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Home School Hangout.” Stories, activities, crafts and learning for home school families. Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

