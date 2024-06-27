HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Kick-Off the Summer Reading Program

LIBRARY—5:30 p.m. “Summer Reading Program Kick-Off.” Obstacle course, bounce houses, hot dogs, snowcones and refreshments available. Register each child to receive a goodie bag. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

LIBRARY—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Annual FoVL Summer Book Sale.” Runs through 6/30. Held under the sidewalk tents on Fair Street side of the Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class perfect for seniors. All welcome. Followed by Reiki demonstration. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

LIBRARY—11 a.m. “Utica Zoomobile.” Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast pork with gravy, sweet potatoes, corn and fresh fruit. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Oneonta Elks Lodge 1312, 86 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Summer Reading Kick-Off Party.” Free. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org//events-calendar

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout at the Library.” Join other homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

INDEPENDENCE DAY—2-4 p.m. “America’s 247th Independence Day.” Live blues music, crafters and refreshments. Fees apply. Under the tent at the Oneonta Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066731630000

DEMONSTRATION—3 p.m. Flamework glass demonstration by sculptor Tina Betz, currently featured in the exhibit “big. small. fragile. strong.” Free; reservations required. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

LIBRARY—3 p.m. “Intergenerational Book Discussion: Only This Beautiful Moment by Abdi Nazemian.” Includes pizza and refreshments. Village Library of Cooperstown. 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

CRAFT CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Bring a crafting project and work with friends, learn a new skill, more. Supplies available. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

ARTIST TALK—4 p.m. “big. small. fragile. strong.” Exhibiting artists Tina Betz and Kate Dodd discuss their work. Free; reservations required. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

EXHIBIT—5-7 p.m. “Moments in Time.” Main View Gallery, 75 1/2 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1890 or visit https://www.facebook.com/MainViewGallery

MUSIC ON MAIN—5-7 p.m. Warren Sieme continues the musical path blazed by the singer/songwriters of the ‘70s. Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9983 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/music-on-main-warrem-sieme/

MUSIC—6-10 p.m. “Fire Pit Friday” Live music, cold beer, food and a crackling bon fire. This week featuring Scattered Flurries. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events-concerts/

OPERA—7 p.m. “Talking Opera.” Presented by Maestro and Director Brenna Corner discussing “Pagliacci.” Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/

CONCERT—7-9 p.m. “Veronica Klaus & The Lance Horn Trio: Jazz on a Summer’s Night.” Evening of music with Veronica Klaus performing retro music from Swing to cabaret to jazz ballads. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/

CANCELLED – CONCERT—8 p.m. doors open at 7 p.m. “Paula Cole live in concert.” Fees apply. Bettiol Theater, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/ – CANCELLED

