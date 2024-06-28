HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 29

Screening of ‘A Roadhouse Coup’

WORCESTER—Noon. Parade, followed by 1930s costume contest, followed by screening of “A Roadhouse Coup” at 2 p.m. in the Wieting Theatre (free tickets available). Purchase raffle tickets to win prizes after the film. Main Street, Worcester. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/291944741443454/

FREE FISHING DAY—All day. Fish local waterways, no license necessary. All other regulations apply. Visit https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/freshwater-fishing/learn-to-fish

MARKET—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Worcester Farmers’ & Flea Market.” Every Saturday. Second Chances Vintage Shop, 174 Main Street, Worcester. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1476590776266599

SAFETY—8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. “AARP Drivers Safety Course.” Pre-registration required. $30/non-member. Bring drivers license, lunch, snack and a drink. Otsego County Meadows Office Building, Emergency Services, classroom B, 140 County Highway 33 West, Cooperstown. (315) 855-4715 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

OUTDOORS—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Free Fishing Clinic.” Learn about the fish in our area, techniques and more with the Department of Environmental Conservation. License not required. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertLakeStatePark

OUTDOORS —9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Paddlepalooza.” Guided paddles, live music, lawn games, garden tour, information on Otsego Lake and recreation, and much more. Watercraft available for rent. All experience levels welcome. Brookwood Point, 6000 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://otsegooutdoors.org/events/

LIBRARY—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Annual FoVL Summer Book Sale.” Runs through 6/30. Sidewalk tents on Fair Street side of the Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

BOOK FAIR—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “28th Annual Cooperstown Antiquarian Book Fair.” Antique and vintage books, ephemera, and maps. $5 entrance fee to support the Cooperstown Foundation for Excellence in Education. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8363 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/the-antiquarian-book-fair/

ART WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Plein Air Landscape Painting Workshop Intensive with Mary Nolan.” 2-day workshop in which participants learn to compose on location in natural light on the rear lawn overlooking Otsego Lake. $230/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Fingerpaint Day.” All ages welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “big. small. fragile. strong.” Features works in paper, glass lace, embroidered bugs, shredded cans and more. Free admission. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

LIBRARY—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Crafts at Pioneer Park Block Party.” Presented by the Village Library Book Group. Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

BASEBALL AUTHOR—1 p.m. “The Real Hank Aaron: An Intimate Look at the Life and Legacy of the Home Run King” by Terence Moore. Presentation held virtually and in-person. Followed by book signing in the library atrium. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit https://baseballhall.org/events/author-series-real-hank-aaron-intimate-look-life-and-legacy-home-run-king

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “The Power of Plants” with Jessica Capeci of Windswept Farm and Apothecary. Fees apply. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

LOCAL AUTHOR—2-4 p.m. Book Launch Party: “The Old Witches Home” by Avian Swansong. Live reading, book signing, cash bar and appetizers. Roots Public Social Club, 175 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 349-3842 or visit https://www.facebook.com/RootsPubSocialClub

ONEONTA HISTORY—2 p.m. “The Civilian Conservation Corps at Gilbert Lake State Park.” Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaHistory/

ART TOUR—5:30 p.m. “After-Hours Tour with Marc Hom.” Explore exhibit “ReFramed” with the artist himself. Fees apply. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown, (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

OUTDOORS—6 p.m. “Bingo, Bonfire, and S’mores.” Free. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertLakeStatePark

PRIDE—7-11 p.m. “Pride Prom 2024: A Night in Oz.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

IROQUOIS MUSEUM—7:30 p.m. “The Mush Hole: Truth, Acknowledgement, Resilience Dance Performance.” Kawa:hi Dance Theatre presents contemporary composition inspired by the residential school experience at Six Nations Reserve, created from survivor’s testimonials. Free admission. Presented by the Iroquois Museum at the University of Albany Performing Arts Center, 1400 Washington Avenue, Albany. (518) 296-8949 or visit https://www.iroquoismuseum.org/workshops-events

LOCAL FILM—8-10 p.m. doors open at 7 p.m. “’Bear’ Film Screening and Fundraiser.” View locally filmed movie and support The Sweet Life Animal Rescue. Fees apply. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.thegatehouseny.com/events

