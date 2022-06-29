HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-30-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 30

PRIDE PROM – 7 – 10 p.m. Come together and celebrate pride in the most glamorous style you can think of with the Otsego Pride Alliance. Must be 18+ to attend, 21+ to drink from the cash bar. Tickets, $10, 25% goes to support the Otsego Pride Alliance. Hosted by Bigger Dreams Productions at the Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/biggerdreamsproductions/

FREE COFFEE – All Day. Come enjoy free coffee in the Cooperstown Shop and learn about the newest and greatest program being offered by the Centers Health Care & Cooperstown Center for their residents with Community Liason Danielle Donato. Stewarts Shop, Cooperstown. 518-944-7329.

BOOK SALE – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Support your local library, purchase used books from the annual Friends of the Village Library Book Sale. Features wide variety of books from fiction to craft books, children’s books, and non-fiction. Held on the Fair Street side of The Cooperstown Village Library, Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

FIBER ARTS GROUP – 11 a.m. Bring your knitting, crocheting or other fiber art to work with the group on your current project. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

OPEN STUDIO – 11 a.m. – Noon. Grab a coffee and stop by the art studio with your current knitting, drawing, or painting project to work and socialize. The Art Department, 8 Main St., Cherry Valley. Visit www.facebook.com/Theartdeptny

ART CLUB – 1 p.m. Bring art to share and the materials to make your art with the group. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

FIRST AID – 6 – 7 p.m. Learn how you can save lives in this ‘Stop The Bleed’ course where participants learn how to stop uncontrollable bleeding, which can result in death in as little as 5 minutes without treatment and are the cause of as much at 35% of pre-hospital deaths. Learn what you can do to save people in these emergency situations. Free, space limited. Pre-Registration required. Bassett Hall Auditorium, 31 Beaver St., Cooperstown. 607-547-4812 or visit www.bassett.org/news/bassett-medical-center-offering-free-community-stop-bleed-course-june-30

CONCERT SERIES – 7 p.m. Bring the kids, a chair and some blankets for fun evening featuring a performance by the Oneonta Community Concert Band. By the bandstand, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 607-432-0680 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontarec