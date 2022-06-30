HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JULY 1

FIREWORKS – Dusk. Celebrate the birth of the United State of America with fireworks launched from Fairy Spring Park. Enjoy from Lake Front Park or the Otesaga Hotel, Cooperstown.

CONCERT – 8 p.m. Enjoy performance by the Cooperstown Community Band while you watch this year’s Independence Day fireworks. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown.

BOOK SALE – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Support your local library, purchase used books from the annual Friends of the Village Library Book Sale. Features wide variety of books from fiction to craft books, children’s books, and non-fiction. Held on the Fair Street side of The Cooperstown Village Library, Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

ZOOMOBILE – 11 a.m. Bring the kids down for a story and to learn about the animals of the Utica Zomobile. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/

BLOOD DRIVE – 12:30 – 6:30 p.m. Bassett Hall, 1 Atwell Rd., Cooperstown. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Fox Care Center, 1 Fox Care Dr., Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

ICE CREAM SOCIAL – 5 – 7 p.m. Enjoy cake, ice cream, lemonade with your friends and neighbors before heading down to the park for the Independence Day Fireworks. Cost, $6/person. Mask required when not eating. First Presbyterian Church, corner of Pioneer & Elm St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8401 or visit www.facebook.com/CooperstownPres/

RALLY – 6 – 7:30 p.m. ‘We Wont Go Back’ Rally against the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Otsego County Courthouse, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

TALKING OPERA – 7 p.m. Get behind the scenes insights on the productions of the Glimmerglass Festival in person or through video. This week learn about this seasons double bill of ‘Taking Up Serpents’ and ‘Holy Ground’ with Conductor Lidiya Yankovskaya and Director Chloe Treat. Doors open at 6:30. Held at The First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. Visit www.glimmerglassguild.org/events

CONTRADANCE – 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. Kick off the Independence Day weekend with the Otsego Dance Society. Will feature music by the band band Traverse and Garry Aney will be calling the dances. Suggested donation, $8/adult. New location at Cornfield Hall, 655 Co. Rd. 26, Fly Creek. Visit otsegodancesociety.weebly.com

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy 6 person production of ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ one of Shakespeares early works about 2 men who fall in love with the same woman and the hijinks that follow. It’s a story about the price of friendship, betrayal, finding true love, and the limitations of man’s best friend. Free admission, donations appreciated. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/two-gentlemen-of-verona/