HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-02-22

CONCERT – 6:30 p.m. Come enjoy a performance by the band ‘Lazy II’ for the Independence Day weekend. Followed by a bonfire and s’mores at 7. Under the Large Shelter, Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Rd., Laurens. 607-432-2114 or visit www.facebook.com/GilbertLakeStatePark/

BAG SALE – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Bring a bag to fill with used books. Cost, $5/bag to support your local library. Cooperstown Village Library, Fair street side, Cooperstown. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

FUNDRAISER – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Support local grange at White Elephant Sale, Bake Sale, & Raffle. Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow RD., Cooperstown. 607-437-4656.

SUMMER SIZZLE – 9:15 a.m. – Noon. Enjoy a fun day of fitness featuring Zumba, HIGH fitness at 10, and Pilates at 11. Presented by the Oneonta YMCA at the Southside Mall, Oneonta. 607-432-4401 or visit www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

DANCE EXHIBITION – 10 a.m. Learn about the social dances of the Iroquois in exhibition ‘Echoes of Tradition: Social Dancers’ performed by Haudenosaunee Singers & Dancers from the Syracuse area. Admission, $8/adult. Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Rd., Howes Cave. 518-296-8949 or visit www.iroquoismuseum.org

ART EXHIBITION – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Visit exhibit ‘The Colors of Green & More’ featuring verdant paintings by Robert Sowers of people luxuriating in green parks based on photographs he took, and drawings by Lavern Kelly of rural activities from the 1940s. There will also be ceramic works by upstate artists like Marcie Schwartzman of Cooperstown. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5327 or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 8 p.m. Celebrate opening of the July Exhibition featuring local artists John Chang, Justin Pollmann, & Mary Negro. Will include live music by Atomic Rewind. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. Local baseball team Oneonta Outlaws Vs. The Saugerties Stallions. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. 607-432-6326.

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy 6 person production of ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ one of Shakespeares early works about 2 men who fall in love with the same woman and the hijinks that follow. It’s a story about the price of friendship, betrayal, finding true love, and the limitations of man’s best friend. Free admission, donations appreciated. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/two-gentlemen-of-verona/

COMEDY FEST – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening with local and visiting experts in giggles and ha-has with the 2nd annual Hill People’s Comedy Fest. Features performances from stand-up to improv, and sketch. There’s something for get anyone laughing and culminates with a community open mic, where everyone is invited to be a comedian. Admission, $10/person. Kaat’s Cradle located behind Mindl’s General Store, 76 Main St., Stamford. E-mail mrsacrso@gmail.com or visit www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-hill-peoples-comedy-fest-tickets-363203911677