HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JULY 4

Independence Day Celebrations

INDEPENDENCE DAY—11 a.m. “Springfield Fourth of July Parade & Celebration.” Floats from local organizations on Main Street Springfield Center (State Route 20), followed by food, fun and music at the Springfield Community Center. 129 County Route 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-0304 or visit https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldParade

LIBRARY—9-10 a.m. Exercise Class. Designed for seniors, but all are welcome. Held each Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Staff share stories, songs and activities to promote school readiness. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

HOLIDAY—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Independence Day Celebration.” Includes reading of the Declaration of Independence (Noon) with celebratory toasts, children’s games, demonstrations by museum artisans, more. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/independence-day-celebration/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. “Picture Book Story Time.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

GRAND OPENING—11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hartwick Arms, 3092 County Highway 11, Hartwick. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/955766744568040

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

PARADE—1 p.m. “Oneonta Hometown July 4th Parade.” Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta

BASEBALL AUTHOR—1 p.m. “When Baseball Was Still Topps: Portraits of the Game in 1959, Card by Card” by Phil Coffin. Presentation held virtually and in-person. Followed by book signing in the library atrium. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit https://baseballhall.org/events/author-series-when-baseball-was-still-topps-portraits-game-1959-card-card

ONEONTA HISTORY—2-5 p.m. “Summer Walking Tour Series: Red Caboose.” Presented by the Oneonta History Center. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaHistory/

CONCERT—4 p.m. “A Quiet Concert for the 4th.” Free admission. Potluck supper to follow. Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road, Fort Plain. (518) 774-0134 or visit http://www.windfalldutchbarn.com/home.html

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Practice swordsmanship, combat moves and more. Lightest touch with foam padded weapons system. Held each Thursday, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Big Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Angrygnome23@gmail.com or visit Oneonta, New York Realms/LARP Facebook page.

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies

BASEBALL—6 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs. Admission fee. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. Visit https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

INDEPENDENCE DAY—7:30 p.m. “4th of July Evening Concert & Fireworks.” Featuring local rockers Scattered Flurries. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and dancing shoes. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Route 31, Cooperstown. (315) 858-0304 or visit https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldParade

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Trouble in Mind” by Alice Childress, directed by Patricia Buckley. Harsh truths during rehearsals for a Broadway play threaten the employment the actors so desperately need. Free admission; donations accepted. Also showing 7/5 and 7/6. Matinee at 3 p.m. on 7/6. Final performance at 5 p.m. on 7/7. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/trouble-in-mind/

