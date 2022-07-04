HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-05-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JULY 5

LAKEFRONT CONCERT – 6:30 p.m. Enjoy the 17th season of the Lakefront Concert Series. This week features the Small Town Big Band performing old and new tunes from the big band era. New this year, the delicious Mella’s Wood Fired Pizza will be onsite for the hungry concertgoers. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-9983 or visit www.wearecooperstown.com/events/cooperstown-lakefront-concert-series-3/

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 7 p.m. Celebrate opening of 2nd exhibit of the season ‘Pneuma,’ in which member and guest artists interpret the vital spirit, exploration of emotion & the creative force of a person. On show through 7/30. The Smithy, 55 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.smithyarts.org

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. Local baseball team Oneonta Outlaws Vs. The Albany Dutchmen. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. 607-432-6326.