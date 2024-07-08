Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JULY 9

Junior Livestock Show

FARMERS—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “The Farmers’ Museum 76th Junior Livestock Show.” Featuring 160 youth handlers and 450 animals from a nine-county region. Iroquois Farm Showgrounds, 1659 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 ext. 225 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/07/09/the-farmers-museum-76th-junior-livestock-show

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.
(607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Mount Utsayantha, Stamford. Contact hike leader Betsy Cunningham at (607) 437-3758 or visit https://susqadk.org/ 

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Life Sized Games.” Recommended ages: 2-10. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. Reservations recommended. The Dairy Lounge, 3567 State Highway 7, Otego. (607) 988-0077 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/   

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is turkey cold plate, marinated broccoli salad, carrot raisin salad and brownies. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

FARMERS’ MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

WEBINAR—Noon. “Urban Agritourism.” Presented by the 2024 Agritourism Monthly Webinar Series. Held online by Cornell Cooperative Extension. (518) 569-3073 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/01/09/-2024-agritourism-monthly-webinar-series

ONEONTA HISTORY—1 p.m. Historical Marker Unveiling: 1892 D&H Station (formerly Stella Luna Ristorante), 60 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaHistory/

LIBRARY—1:30-2:30 p.m. “S.T.E.A.M at the Library: Bottle Rockets.” Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIBRARY—3:30 p.m. “Magic Tree House Book Club.” Recommended ages 6-11. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

RABIES CLINIC—6-8 p.m. Otsego County 2024 Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic. Dogs, cats and ferrets. Previous vaccination certificate required to receive the 3-year booster. Clifton Park, Unadilla. (607) 547-4230 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/rabies_prevention.php

CONCERT—6:30 p.m., food trucks open at 6. “Cooperstown Lakefront Concert Series,” featuring the Mountain Gators Band. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. (607)322-4068  or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/cooperstown-lakefront-concert-series-2/

