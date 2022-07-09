HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-10-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JULY 10

COMMUNITY DAY – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Meet the Middlefield Community and find food, crafts, art work and much more. There will be an auction featuring items donated by local crafters to support the Middlefield Historical Association and there will also be yard sales throughout the day. Free, open to the public, family friendly. District #1 Schoolhouse, Co. Rd. 35, Middlefield. Visit www.middlefieldhistorical.org/events-calendar

LIVESTOCK SHOW – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 4-H youth present the animals they have been raising to show. Iroquois Farm Showgrounds, 1659 Co. Hwy. 33, Cooperstown. 607-547-2536 ext. 225 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2022/07/10/the-farmers-museum-74th-junior-livestock-show

INTERACTIVE THEATER – 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. Children aged 5 – 12 (with an adult) are invited to help save the world from the ‘Dinosaur Invasion’ in this fun, interactive, outdoor theater experience. 10 children max. Cost, $10/person. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Rd., Oneonta. 607-353-9503 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning/

SUMMER SERIES – 1 – 3 p.m. Bring the kids down to the Sidney Rotary Club ‘Buzz About Honey Bees Day’ featuring fun crafts, activities, demonstrations and a giveaway. Hosted at The American Legion, 22 Union St., Sidney. 607-435-2315 or visit www.facebook.com/sidneyrotaryclub

SUMMER SUNDAYS – 1 – 3 p.m. Local history presentation ‘Moving a Community’ by Jim Loudon, discussing how an entire community was moved across the tracks from the 5th Ward to the 6th Ward in the winter of 1913-1914. Free, open to the public. Bring your own mask, folding chair. Handicapped accessible. Held on the front lawn at The Swart Wilcox Museum, Wilcox Ave., Oneonta. 607-287-7011 or visit swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/summer-schedule/

THEATER – 3 & 5 p.m. Enjoy 6 person production of ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ one of Shakespeares early works about 2 men who fall in love with the same woman and the hijinks that follow. It’s a story about the price of friendship, betrayal, finding true love, and the limitations of man’s best friend. Free admission, donations appreciated. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/two-gentlemen-of-verona/