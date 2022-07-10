HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-11-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JULY 11

GLASS MAKING – 10:30 – 5 p.m. Enjoy free demonstrations of glass making techniques every 45 minutes through out the day with segments like ‘You Design It; We Make It!’ ‘Don’t Try This At Home,’ and even at kids demonstration at 11:15. The mobile hotshop is presented by the Corning Museum of Glass. Held on the lawn at The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

TOUR – 4 – 5 p.m. The Corning Glass Makers of the mobile hot shop take guests ‘Beyond The Bench’ to explore the glass works of the exhibit ‘Unmasking Venice: American Artists and the City of Water’ and then to demonstrate how the pieces were made. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org



LIVESTOCK SHOW – 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. 4-H youth present the animals they have been raising to show. Iroquois Farm Showgrounds, 1659 Co. Hwy. 33, Cooperstown. 607-547-2536 ext. 225 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2022/07/10/the-farmers-museum-74th-junior-livestock-show

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

VIRTUAL FIELD TRIP – 1 p.m. Learn about American history through the uniforms of baseball. Learn about the transition from wool to polyester, the effect of color TV, and more. Free, registration required. Presented by the Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-field-trip-baseball-uniforms?date=0

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. Local baseball team Oneonta Outlaws Vs. The Glens Falls Dragons. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. 607-432-6326.