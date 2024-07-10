HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JULY 11

History of the Railroad in

Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley

HISTORY—6:30 p.m. “Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley RR: The Complete History of the Cooperstown Railroad from 1869 to Present, Including the Famous Cooperstown Railroad War.” Presented by rail historian Jim Loudon. Otsego County Historical Association at the Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Route 11, Hartwick. (607) 547-8070 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyHistorical/

CLINIC—6 a.m. Low-cost cat spay/neuter clinic. Fees apply; pre-registration required. Super Heroes Humane Society, 160 Pony Farm Road, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or visit https://www.facebook.com/superheroeshs

LIBRARY—9-10 a.m. Exercise class designed for seniors but all welcome. Held each Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

PARK—9:30-10:30 a.m. Guided Hike of Covered Bridge Trail. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at the beach; weather permitting. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Staff share stories, songs and activities to promote school readiness. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Summer Story Time.” All ages welcome. Also held Thursday’s through 8/29. Gilbertsville Free Library, 17 Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2832 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Gilbertsville-Free-Library-100089345194772/

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Outdoor Mindful Walk.” Meet in the front lobby. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

STORYTIME—10:30 a.m. “Picture Book Story Time.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

LIBRARY—11 a.m. “Resume Support.” One-on-one assistance in drafting, organizing and polishing a resume. Held second Thursday of each month. Classroom, The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org//events-calendar

PARK—11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Foil Painting/Prints. Meet at the beach; weather permitting. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is baked fish with dill sauce, seasoned rice, mixed vegetables and cream pie. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Tween/Teen Program: Bucket List Journal.” Village Library of Cooperstown. 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

LIBRARY—1-2 p.m. “Minecraft Club.” Children aged 8-12 discover what it takes to be a pioneer in an unsettled world. Work together with fellow settlers to build a safe and sustainable frontier fort. Held Thursdays through August 8. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

BASEBALL AUTHOR—1 p.m. “The Fenway Effect: A Cultural History of the Boston Red Sox” by David Krell. Presentation held virtually and in-person. Followed by book signing in the library atrium. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit https://baseballhall.org/events/author-series-fenway-effect

LIBRARY—2-4 p.m. “Map Bookmark Craft.” For ages 9-15. Parent or guardian must accompany anyone under the age of 12. Registration not required. Be prepared for mess. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

PARK—2:30-5:30 p.m. Constellation Luminaries. Meet at the beach; weather permitting. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark

LIBRARY—3:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 16-18. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

ARTIST TALK—5 p.m. Exhibiting artists discuss their works on show in “big. small. fragile. strong.” Light refreshments served. Free; reservations recommended. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

INFO SESSION—5-7 p.m. “Info Session: Practical Nursing Program.” RSVP required. Clark Auditorium, Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.bassett.org/BOCESInfo

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Practice swordsmanship, combat moves and more in the lightest touch with foam padded weapons system. Held each Thursday, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Big Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Angrygnome23@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies

CONCERT—5:15 p.m. “After Work Entertainment in Downtown Oneonta.” The Mopar Cams. Free. Held Thursdays through 8/29. Muller Plaza, Oneonta. (719) 246-5593 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oneontadowntownrenaissance

LIBRARY—6 p.m. “Library Yoga.” Find serenity and rejuvenate your spirit with the Yoga People of Oneonta. All skill levels welcome. Registration required. Free. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

PUBLIC SPEAKING—6 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters hold their public meeting each 2nd and 4th Thursday. Online meeting available via Zoom. Online attendees are asked to sign in at 5:50 p.m. In-person meetings held at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

LITERATURE—7 p.m. “Word Thursdays.” Readings by The Teacup Poets: Teresa Winchester, Sharon Ruetenik, Sharon Cucinotta, Magdalena Tabor and Laura Wright. Held online by Zoom and Facebook Live. Suggested donation appreciated. Bright Hill Press, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or visit https://www.facebook.com/brighthp/

CONCERT—7 p.m.; children’s activities start at 5 p.m. “Thursdays on the Village Green: Alea.” Live music, food, family activities, ice cream, more. The Village Green, 1 Broad Street, Hamilton. thursdaysonthevillagegreen@gmail.com or visit https://www.thursdaysonthevillagegreen.com/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “NBT Thursday Concert Series: Eric Lindell.” A meld of West Coast rock, Gulf Coast R&B and Memphis soul. Free. Presented by the Chenango Blues Association at East Park in downtown Norwich. Visit www.chenangobluesfest.org

CONCERT—7 p.m. “2024 City of Oneonta Summer Concert Series: Steve Fabrizio Ensemble.” Neahwa Park Oneonta. 607-432-0680 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oneontarec

