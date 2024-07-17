HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JULY 18

‘All About the Herbs’

with the Master Gardeners

GARDEN—4-5:15 p.m. “CCE Evening Programs in the Garden: All About Herbs.” Discussion and Q&A with Master Gardener Volunteers and professionals. Demonstration Garden, Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/

REGISTRATION—Last day to register for “Summer Walking Tour Series: Historic Homer Folks Hospital.” Tour held 7/19 at 2 p.m. Registration required. Presented by the Oneonta History Center. Oneonta Job Corps Campus, 21 Homer Folks Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaHistory/

LIBRARY—9-10 a.m. Exercise class designed for seniors but all welcome. Held each Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

WALK—9:30-10:30 a.m. “Covered Bridge Trail Walk.” Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at the beach; weather permitting. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Staff shares stories, songs and activities to promote school readiness. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

READING—9:30 a.m. “Spanish/English Bilingual Story Time.” Held third Thursday of each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Summer Story Time.” All ages welcome. Also held Thursdays through 8/29. Gilbertsville Free Library, 17 Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2832 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Gilbertsville-Free-Library-100089345194772/

ANIMALS—10 a.m. “Utica ZooMobile.” Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SUPPORT GROUP—10:30 a.m. “Caregiver Support Group.” Caregivers connect, identify resources, get strategies for self-care. Presented by Helios Care at FoxCare Center, 1 FoxCare Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/caregiver-resources/

PARK—11:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. “Learn to Swim this Summer at New York State Parks!” All ages welcome, to build safety skills and confidence. Also held 7/19, 7/22, 7/23, 7/25 and 7/26. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark

KIDS’ ACTIVITY—11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. “Paper Bag Puppets.” Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at the beach; weather permitting. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is turkey dinner with gravy, stuffing, corn and gelatin with topping. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

FUNDRAISER—Noon. Last chance to order homemade pie to support the Gilbertsville Grange. Fees apply. Pick-up held at the Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2445 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1641876026156026/user/100072474257472/

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LIBRARY—2-4 p.m. “Fantasy Map Creation.” For ages 9-15. Parent or guardian must accompany anyone under the age of 12. Registration not required. Be prepared for mess. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

MUSEUM—2 p.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place—Guided Tours.” Included with admission. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—2 p.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

KIDS’ ACTIVITY —2:30-5 p.m. “Chalk the Walk.” Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at the beach; weather permitting. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark

LIBRARY—3:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 16-18. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Practice swordsmanship, combat moves and more in the lightest touch with foam padded weapons system. Held each Thursday, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Big Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Angrygnome23@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies

CONCERT—5:15 p.m. “After Work Entertainment in Downtown Oneonta.” Yolanda Bush & the Coolwater Collective. Free. Held Thursdays thru 8/29. Muller Plaza, Oneonta. (719) 246-5593 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oneontadowntownrenaissance

YARN CLUB—5:30-7 p.m. Third Thursday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

FILM—6 and 8 p.m. “2020: An American Story.” Documentary screening about the year 2020, as told by Americans across the nation. Includes Q&A session with the producers. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

HISTORY—6:30 p.m. “From the Ground Up: Musings of an Upstate NY Metal Detectorist.” Presented by Chris Altmann, a local expert in historical metal detecting. Presented by the Hartwick Historical Society at Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Road 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7530 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064780600159

MUSEUM—7 p.m. “An Evening with Candy Darling: The life and Times of the Beautiful and Talented Andy Warhol Trans Superstar.” Hosted by Don Rittner of “History on the Road.” The Star Theatre, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3098 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Cherry-Valley-Museum-100057509317588/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Worcester Historical Society Concert Series: Tony’s Polka Band.” Free; open to the public. Bring a lawn chair. Heritage Park Gazebo, Main Street, Worcester. Visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CONCERT—7-9 p.m. “Cooperstown Summer Music Festival: Miró Quartet—Voices of Home.” Fees apply. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownmusicfest.org/new-events

CONCERT—7 p.m., children’s activities start at 5 p.m. “Thursdays on the Village Green: Joe Driscoll (One Man Band Live Looping Set).” Live music, food, face painting, ice cream and more. The Village Green, 1 Broad Street, Hamilton. thursdaysonthevillagegreen@gmail.com or visit https://www.thursdaysonthevillagegreen.com/

EXHIBIT—7-8 p.m. Discuss the exhibit “ReFramed” with the photographer himself, Marc Hom. Presented live on Zoom by The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Oneonta Summer Concert Series: Oneonta Community Concert Band.” Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0680 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oneontarec

CONCERT—7 p.m. “NBT Thursday Concert Series.” The Iguanas perform their unique blend of south of the border music with Southern blues and jazz folded into New Orleans R&B. Free. Presented by the Chenango Blues Association at East Park in downtown Norwich. Visit www.chenangobluesfest.org

CONCERT—7 p.m. “John Colonna: New Compositions.” Jazz/hip hop trio. Admission fee. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010. https://dunderberggallery.com/

THEATER—7-9 p.m. Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” Fees apply. Performed Wednesdays and Thursdays through 8/15. Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/?s=twelfth&post_type=class

