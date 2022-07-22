HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-23-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JULY 23

PARADE OF LEGENDS – 6 p.m. The stars of Baseball parade through Cooperstown beginning at the intersection of Lake & Chestnut St. and proceeding down Chestnut St. and onto Main St. before concluding at the Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. Visit baseballhall.org/events/hof-weekend-2022?date=0

BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Inaugural Blend-A-Rama 3-on-3 outdoor basketball tournament. Sign up for a game (cost, $150/team) or just come watch and visit with the local community. Main Street, Oneonta. 607-287-8444 or visit www.blendos.org

AWE GOAT TOUR – 9:30 a.m. Join the Beekman boys for a morning tour of a collection of large scale murals depicting Dwarf Nigerian baby goats by the acclaimed artist John Cerney. Includes a hearty hike through Beekman farm finishing on Matrimony Hill. Registration required. Cost, $15/person. Beekman Farm, Sharon Springs. 888-801-1802 or visit beekman1802.com/collections/ticketed-events

ARTIST DEMONSTRATION – 10 a.m. Anita Ferguson from Tuscarora Nation will be demonstrating her craft of creating velvet and beadwork collars, cuffs, and traditional outfits using the techniques of Tuscarora women dating back to the 1800s. Admission, $8/adult. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Rd., Howes Cave. 518-296-8949 or visit www.iroquoismuseum.org

CONVERSATIONS AT DOUBLEDAY – 11 a.m. Educational programs for baseball fans of all ages. Activities and discussions will features baseball luminaries sharing their stories and more throughout the day. Doubleday Field, Cooperstown. Visit baseballhall.org/events/hof-weekend-2022?date=0

MUSIC – 1 p.m. Enjoy free outdoor concert by ‘Elena Moon Park & Friends’ featuring reimagined folk music and original children’s songs from around the globe, with an emphasis on East Asia. Free, donations welcome. West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org

PAINT CLASS – 1 – 4 p.m. Learn to make a beautiful landscape painting in watercolor with discussion on color theory and how to choose a dynamic composition. You will end the class with a piece of art to take home. Cost, $100/person. Includes supplies. The Art Department, 8 Main St., Cherry Valley. Visit www.facebook.com/Theartdeptny

BOOK SIGNING – 1 p.m. Author David Rosenfelt will be signing copies of his books to benefit the the Super Heroes Humane Soceity. Willis Monies Books, 139 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8363 or visit www.facebook.com/Willis-Monie-Books-ABAA-297934315395

PAINT & SWITCH – 1 – 2:30 p.m. Teens aged 12-18 are invited to bring a friend for fun painting activity. Paint for 10 minutes then switch with your partner and continue their painting. What will it look like in the end? Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta.

WRITING WORKSHOP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Practice your writing and create the first draft of a short story with library staff member, Jennifer Donohue. In the Rotunda at the Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

PORCHFEST – 4 – 6 p.m. Stamford residents how musicians and bands for live performances on their porches. Stroll through town from end to end to enjoy the music, meet the neighbors, and make new friends. Main Street, Stamford. Visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/stamford-porchfest/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. Local baseball team Oneonta Outlaws Vs. The Amsterdam Mohawks. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. 607-432-6326.

BAND – 7:30 p.m. Dance to a performance by Dingonek Street Band, a raucous, improvisatory brass band fusing Afrobeat and Ethic-jazz with post-bop, funk, and New Orleans Parade music. Grab dinner before the show from 6 – 8 p.m. Origins Cafe, 558 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-437-2862 or visit www.facebook.com/originscafe/

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Honest Brook Music Festival presents the Horzowski Trio, which has quickly become a vital force in the international chamber music world since its debut performance in 2011. Reservations required. Tickets, $25/person. The Barn, 1885 Honest Brook Rd., Delhi. Visit hbmf.org