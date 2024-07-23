HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

Rickety Fence Performs at

Laurens Summer Concert Series

CONCERT SERIES—6:30-8 p.m. “Rickety Fence.” Presented by the Laurens Summer Concert Series. Includes free “make your own sundae” ice cream social. Knapp Park, Main Street, Laurens. (607) 441-5431 or visit https://villageoflaurensny.gov/

WALKING—7:30-8 a.m. “Walking Club.” Weather permitting. Wednesdays in July and August. Meet on the front porch at the Village Library of Cooperstown. 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CONSERVATION—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “iSPY Invasive Species.” Paddle down the Susquehanna River with the Otsego County Conservation Association and learn about riparian invasive plants. Registration required. Start at Crumhorn Fishing Access Site, Maryland; end at Fishing Access Site, Portlandville. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/2qdxuwxdcxj07ruqg2ee2fzbdhr42l

LIBRARY—10 a.m. NYS DEC’s Van Hornesville Fish Hatchery will provide a program that includes live fish and activities. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in a related craft and snack time. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel Street, Cobleskill. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken riggies, tossed salad, broccoli and spice cake with frosting. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

MOVIE—Noon to 2 p.m. “Ratatouille.” Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

KIDS’ ACTIVITY—12:30-2:30 p.m. “Summer Crafternoon: Puppets.” Children aged 5-12 explore their creativity in the galleries. Free admission. Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or visit https://www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/

MUSIC—1 p.m. “Didgeridoo Down Under.” Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-100064602523166/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CRAFT—3 p.m. Crochet Group. Bring a project to work on or come and learn. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CHERRY VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET—4-6:30 p.m. Fresh produce and handmade goods from local farmers and makers. Held each Wednesday. On the lawn of the Tryon Inn & Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/3452391281648323/

KIDS’ ACTIVITY—4:30 p.m. “Stuffed Animal Sleepover.” Free; registration requested. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

LIBRARY—5:30-7 p.m. “Intro to Art Journaling.” Dive into the therapeutic world of art journaling. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Stories from the Heart: Hot Mess.” True stories told live by your friends and neighbors. Cherry Valley Artworks, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks

THEATER—7-9 p.m. Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” Fees apply. Performed Wednesdays and Thursdays through 8/15. Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/?s=twelfth&post_type=class

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Glens Falls Dragons. Admission fee. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com

