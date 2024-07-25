HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JULY 26

Local Author Discusses Book

‘The Cave Electrician’s Widow’

AUTHOR—2 p.m. “Local Author Talk with Dana Cudmore.” Cudmore discusses his newest book, “The Cave Electrician’s Widow,” about a historic tragedy at Howe Caverns in 1930 and the courtroom battle that followed. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

DEADLINE—Last day to purchase tickets for Community Bus Trip to Yankee Stadium. Includes transportation, water/snacks on the bus, trivia/prizes and ticket to 8/10 Yankees vs. Ranger game, seating in section 308. Proceeds benefit the Women’s Guild of the Church of Christ Uniting, Richfield Springs. (315) 868-2657 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/RS-Church-of-Christ-Uniting-100071099957952/

PARK—All day. “Pirate Weekend: Life’s a Beach.” Boat building activity followed by a race, sand castle contest and much more. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertLakeStatePark/events

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

LIBRARY—10 a.m. Yoga class followed by Reiki. All welcome. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

IROQUOIS MUSEUM—10 a.m. Hands-on welding and steel sculpture workshop with metalsmith Margaret Jacobs. Pre-registration required. 3-hours; items created will be incorporated into a finished sculpture to be revealed at a later date. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howe’s Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit https://www.iroquoismuseum.org/workshops-events

FOOD SERVICE—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Lunch Program for Kids.” Sandwiches, fruits, vegetables and milk from the National Summer Food Service Program. Held Monday through Friday through August 23 at two locations: Greater Plains Pool, 51 West End Avenue, Oneonta; Wilber Park Pool, Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/HCOCOTSEGO

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

PARK—11:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. “Learn to Swim this Summer at New York State Parks.” All ages welcome, to build safety skills and confidence in the water. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pot roast, oven roasted potatoes, carrots and watermelon. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CHILDREN—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Staff read age-appropriate books for children 18 months through age 7. Homeschoolers welcome. Themed take-home craft available. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver. Held Fridays through August. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—2-6 p.m. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

LIBRARY—2 and 3:30 p.m. “Star Lab Planetarium Show.” Free; registration requested. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

CRAFT CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Children learn a simple craft with art teacher Sonja Eklund. Small children might need a caregivers help. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CONCERT—4-7 p.m. “Summer Concert Series Under the Tent: Solid Ground.” Fees apply; open to the public. Includes local crafters and vendors. Light refreshments available. Oneonta Gathering Place, 5506 State Route 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066731630000

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Young Artists Regional Exhibition.” Free and open to the public. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/CANOneonta

EXHIBIT OPENING—5-7 p.m. “CrazyCool!!!” featuring suspended colorful sculpture, painting, works on coffee filters and paper, and much more. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

MUSIC—6-10 p.m. “Fire Pit Friday.” Live music, cold beer, food and a crackling bon fire. This week featuring The Council Rock Band. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events-concerts/

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs. Admission fee. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com

CONCERT—7:30 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. “The Jupiters: A Dynamic Classic Rock Party Band.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Calpulli Mexican Dance Company.” Narrative-based stories portrayed through movement, sound and costume. Free admission; donations appreciated. Also showing 7/27 and at 5 p.m. on 7/28. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/calpulli-mexican-dance-company/

