HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-28-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JULY 28

CONCERT SERIES – 7 p.m. Bring the kids, a chair and some blankets for fun evening featuring a performance by The Steve Fabrizio Ensemble band. By the bandstand, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 607-432-0680 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontarec

FIBER ARTS GROUP – 11 a.m. Bring your knitting, crocheting or other fiber art to work with the group on your current project. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

ARTIST TALK – 4 p.m. Local artists discuss the intriguing works contributed to the current show ‘The Setting: Of Land and Dreams.’ The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 315-750-9607 or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

WORD THURSDAY – 7 p.m. Enjoy presentation by Oneonta poet Robert Bensen reading from his book ‘What Lightning Spoke: New & Selected Poems.’ Free, suggested donation $3. Registration required. Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, 94 Church St., Treadwell. 607-829-5055 or visit facebook.com/brighthp/

SHAKESPEARE – 7 p.m. Enjoy a production of Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo & Juliet,’ the classic tale of tragic young love. Cost, $18/non-member. Glimmer Globe Theater, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. Local baseball team Oneonta Outlaws Vs. The Albany Dutchmen. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. 607-432-6326.

BEEKEEPING – 7 – 9 p.m. Monthly meeting of the Leatherstocking Beekeepers Association open to all to learn about beekeeping and share their experiences. Hosted at The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. Visit leatherstockingbeekeepers.com

OUTDOOR MOVIE – 9 – 11 p.m. The whole family is invited to enjoy a movie on the big screen. This week will feature ‘The Bad Guys.’ Bring blankets, chairs, snacks, and more to get comfortable and enjoy the movie. Movie will move to the community room if there is inclement weather. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 or visit www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter