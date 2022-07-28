HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-29-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JULY 29

BASEBALL AUTHOR – 1 p.m. Discuss ‘If You Build It… A Book About Fathers, Fate, and Field of Dreams’ with the author Dwier Brown, who acted in the 1989 film ‘Field of Dreams.’ Followed by a book sighing in the Atrium. Held virtually and in person in the Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/author-series-dwier-brown?date=0

BASEBALL MOVIE – 7 p.m. enjoy a screening of the classic film ‘Field of Dreams’ (1989). Film will be followed a short Q&A session with Dwier Brown who played the father of the main character in the film and who went on to write the book ‘If You Build It… A Book About Fathers, Fate, and Field of Dreams.’ Free, tickets required. Grandstand Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/field-of-dreams-movie-screening?date=0

FESTIVAL – 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. The community is invited for a fun day out at the ‘Bridging The Gap’ festival featuring vendors, crafters, music, food, a cornhole tournament, rides, and more. Presented by The Schenevus Dragon PTO at Borst Field, Schenevus. 607-353-0088 or visitwww.facebook.com/SchenevusDragonsPTO

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visitwww.facebook.com/ofoinc/

CHILDRENS WORKSHOP – 1 – 2:30 p.m. Children aged 7 – 11 are invited for a fun STEAM Ahead workshop ‘Sink Or Float’ where they design a boat using household items and then see which one holds the most weight when complete. Free, registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.eventbrite.com/o/huntington-memorial-library-12633934784

OPEN HOUSE – 4 – 7 p.m. Otsego County Master Gardeners present Garden Display and Variety Trials Open House. Tour the garden, get advice about your own endeavors, and learn about the plants that have been designated as All-American Selections for their outstanding garden performance. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. 607-547-2536 ext. 228 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2022/07/29/all-america-selections-open-house

ART RECEPTION – 5 – 7 p.m. Come view artistic works in the show ‘Dense Light’ featuring works by Washington D.C.-based painter Joanne Kent, and ‘id & I,’ based on the collaborations of graphic artist Irwin Hollander (a master printer for the abstract expressionists of the 1950s) and local sculptor Elizabeth Nields of Gilbertsville. Exhibits are on show through August 31, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville.

SHAKESPEARE – 6 – 10:30 p.m. Enjoy performance by local youth theater workshop. Features performance of ‘The Love of 3 Oranges’ followed by a picnic dinner (bring your own or purchase on site), and then a presentation of Shakespeare’s ‘A Winter’s Tale.’ Tickets, $15/adult. West Kortright Centre or visit 49 West Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org

FILM SERIES – 7 p.m. The next film in the ‘UnMaskin Venice’ film series is ‘Summertime’ (1955) starring Katharine Hepburn and showcasing the many sides of the ‘city of water.’ Free, suggested donation of $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

FLAMENCO – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy dance performance by Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, who present the flamenco and other Spanish heritage dances to new audiences. Free. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institutes St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/flamenco-vivo-carlota-santana/

LIVE MUSIC – 10 p.m. The Popravinas band (Santa Monica, CA) bring acclaimed blend of Twangy California Rock back to the Northeast, playing new tunes from their latest release, ‘Goons West,’ as well as other fan favorites, catalog classics and unique covers. Free. The Black Oak Tavern, 14 Water St., Oneonta. 607-432-9566 or visit www.facebook.com/Thepopravinasmusic