HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-30-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JULY 30

LAURENS COMMUNITY DAY – All Day. Stop by Laurens for a day full of yard sales, activities and a concert. Activities at the school are 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. and include glitter tattoos, the Utica Zoomobile, BJ the clown, make your own sundae, and more. The Fire Department will also be hosting an open house at 8 a.m. and will be serving hamburgers from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Laurens Village Library will have an exhibit ‘Honoring Women from the Laurens Township that Served in World War II. And finally at 6:30 p.m. there will be a concert at the Gazebo in Knapp Park by Shannon France on the ukulele. Village of Laurens.

PADDLE & PULL – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Join the Otsego County Conservation Association to pull up the invasive water chestnut from clogging Silver Lake. Bring sunscreen, water, a hat, and expect to get wet & muddy. Registration required. Only local or OCCA watercraft are to be used. Meeting location to be e-mailed to participants prior to event. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/paddle-and-pull-silver-lake-6/

FESTIVAL – 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. The community is invited for a fun day out at the ‘Bridging The Gap’ festival featuring vendors, crafters, music, food, a cornhole tournament, rides, and more. Presented by The Schenevus Dragon PTO at Borst Field, Schenevus. 607-353-0088 or visit www.facebook.com/SchenevusDragonsPTO

ART EXHIBIT – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. View exhibit ‘The Setting: Of Land & Dreams’ featuring works of nightscapes, clay landscapes, & watercolors by local artists Elizabeth Schula, Megan Adams Irving and Alanna Rose. Free. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 315-941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

INTERACTIVE THEATER – 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. Children aged 5 – 12 (with an adult) are invited to help save the world from the ‘Dinosaur Invasion’ in this fun, interactive, outdoor theater experience. 10 children max. Cost, $10/person. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Rd., Oneonta. 607-353-9503 or visit facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

WALKING TOUR – 4 p.m. Explore the Walnut Street Historic District with Bob Brzowski of the Oneonta History Center. Will meet on Walnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit oneontahistory.org

SHAKESPEARE – 6 – 10:30 p.m. Enjoy performance by local youth theater workshop. Features performance of ‘The Love of 3 Oranges’ followed by a picnic dinner (bring your own or purchase on site), and then a presentation of Shakespeare’s ‘A Winter’s Tale.’ Tickets, $15/adult. West Kortright Centre or visit 49 West Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org

FLAMENCO – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy dance performance by Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, who present the flamenco and other Spanish heritage dances to new audiences. Free. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institutes St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/flamenco-vivo-carlota-santana/