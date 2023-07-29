Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JULY 30

Hyde Hall Presents ‘Celestial Melodies’

CLASSICAL CONCERT—7 p.m. “Celestial Melodies” performed by the Musicians of Ma’alwyck. Classical concert featuring composers/astronomers William and Caroline Herschel, exploring the astronomical developments of past and present. Showcases the Delta Aquariids meteor show at concert’s end. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/events-2/

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local produce, arts, & crafts for sale, and get to know the local makers & farmers. Curry Park, 3898 State Highway 28, Milford.

SPORTS PHOTOS—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Action Photo Clinic. Join exhibition experts on the lawn to practice sports and action photography with smartphone cameras. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org

OUTDOOR THEATRE—11 a.m. “Dinosaur Invasion” by Dandelion Stage. In this interactive experience, children will help save the world from time-traveling dinosaurs, unleashed in an evil plot to destroy the time-space continuum. Separate programs are scheduled for children ages 3-6, and ages 7-12. Fortin Park, 101 Youngs Rd., Oneonta. Presented by Oneonta World of Learning—to purchase tickets or for more information, (607) 353-9503 visit dandelionstage.com

PERIOD FARCES—Noon & 2 p.m. “A Good Night’s Rest,” presented by The Templeton Players. Mr. Snobbington desperately needs to sleep but the neighbor is making a ruckus after being locked out. What to do but invite them in, if only he will quiet down. What could possibly go wrong? The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2023-07-15/

SUMMER SUNDAY PRESENTATION—1-3 p.m. “Oneonta’s Mayors” with Mark Simonson. Free and open to the public. Bring own folding law chair; handicap accessible. Swart-Wilcox House Museum, 24 Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/ 

TRAIN RIDES—3 p.m. Sunday Rambles. Tickets, $20/adult. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 168 McKoons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969.

CONCERT—5 p.m. Julian Flesh and Band. New songs, old favorites, and more. Free admission, donations gratefully accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/julian-fleisher-and-band/

