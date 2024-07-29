HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JULY 30

Talking Opera with the Glimmerglass Festival Guild

OPERA—7 p.m. “Talking Opera.” Presented by Director Joshua Horowitz and Costume Designer Erik Teague discussing “Rumpelstiltskin and the Unlovable Children.” First Baptist Church, 21 Elm Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/events

OTSEGO COUNTY FAIR—All day. Opening Day. Continues through August 4. Wrestling, harness racing, dairy show, music, petting zoo, more. Otsego County Fairgrounds, 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Glenwood Creek Trail, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Tracy Verma at (607) 353-9620 or visit https://susqadk.org/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is goulash, corn, cauliflower and cupcakes with topping. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

FARMERS’ MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

LIBRARY—1:30-2:30 p.m. “STEAM at the Library: Catapult Cannon.” Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIBRARY—3:30 p.m. “Magic Tree House Book Club.” Recommended ages 6-11. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

ENVIRONMENT—6:30-7:45 p.m. “”Getting to Zero Waste.” Presentation with author/environmentalist Chris W. Burger on how a household can achieve near-zero waste. Free. The Park Church, Beecher Hall, 208 West Gray Street, Elmira. pheinc1@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/pheinc1/

CONCERT—6:30 p.m.; food truck opens at 6. “Cooperstown Lakefront Concert Series.” Blues Maneuver. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. (607)322-4068 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/cooperstown-lakefront-concert-series-2/

CONCERT—7-9 p.m. “Cooperstown Summer Music Festival: Pianist Richard Goode Plays Beethoven.” The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownmusicfest.org/new-events

