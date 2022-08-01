HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO : 08-02-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, AUGUST 2

COOPERSTOWN CONCERT – 7 – 9 p.m. The Cooperstown Concert series returns for 2022 with an opening concert by Imani Winds. Known for their dynamic playing & adventurous programming which has inspired audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Tickets, $30/adult. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 877-666-7421 or visit www.cooperstownmusicfest.org

COMMUNITY HIKE – 10 a.m. The community is invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondak Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear, and enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Hikes will be relatively easy, short distance over rolling or flat terrain at a leisurely pace. Contact hike leader for more information. This weeks hike will be on Crumhorn Lake Road with hike leader Maureen Dresser. Meet by the Gravel Quarry on Boy Scout Rd, Maryland. 607-286-9821 or visit susqadk.org

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

LAKEFRONT CONCERT – 6:30 p.m. Enjoy the 17th season of the Lakefront Concert Series. This week features The Cooperstown Community Band performing marches, patriotic selection, showtunes, jazz, movie themes & more. New this year, the delicious Mella’s Wood Fired Pizza will be onsite for the hungry concertgoers. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-9983 or visit www.wearecooperstown.com/events/cooperstown-lakefront-concert-series-3/