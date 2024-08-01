Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

Theatrical Production of
‘The Bad Seed’

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “The Bad Seed,” based on the novel by William March. Not appropriate for young children. Fees apply. Also showing 8/3 and at 2 p.m. on 8/4. Then 8/9, 8/10 and at 2 p.m. on 8/11. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

OTSEGO COUNTY FAIR—All day. Continues through August 4.Tractor pull, livestock shows, music, petting zoo, more. Otsego County Fairgrounds, 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair

CAREGIVERS—9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. “Noble Living, Noble Caring, Noble Dying.” 2-day retreat dedicated to giving compassionate care at the bedside. Fees apply. Continues 8/3. Offered in person and virtually via Zoom. Samye Hermitage, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or visit www.samyenewyork.org

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. Grab and go lunches for adults available. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Presented by Catholic Charities and First United Presbyterian Church of Oneonta in Neahwa Park, Oneonta. nyconnects@otsegocounty.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

FOOD SERVICE—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Lunch Program for Kids.” Sandwiches, fruits, vegetables and milk from the National Summer Food Service Program. Held Monday through Friday through August 23 at two locations: Greater Plains Pool, 51 West End Avenue, Oneonta; Wilber Park Pool, Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta.  Visit https://www.facebook.com/HCOCOTSEGO

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

CHILDREN—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Staff read age-appropriate books for children 18 months through age 7. Homeschoolers welcome. Themed take-home craft available. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver. Held Fridays through August. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter

GARDEN—Noon to 12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You” series presents “Spotted Lanternfly Update” and “Box Tree Moth Update.” Integrated Pest Management webinars given by Cornell on the first Friday of each month. Visit https://cals.cornell.edu/new-york-state-integrated-pest-management/outreach-education/events/whats-bugging-you-webinars

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Bassett Hall, 31 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

LIBRARY—2 p.m. “Animal Track Adventures with George Steele.” Free to older kids and tweens. Registration required; all supplies included. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org//events-calendar

MUSEUM—2 p.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place—Guided Tours.” Included with admission. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

YARN CLUB—2-3:30 p.m. First Friday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

CRAFT CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Learn a simple craft with art teacher Sonja Eklund. Small children might need a caregiver’s help. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

EXHIBIT OPENING—5-8 p.m. “The Wild Party.” First Friday event. Show runs through 9/1. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

IROQUOIS MUSEUM—5-9 p.m. “4th Annual Roots, Rhythm and Ale.” Features local artisans, tasty food, silent auction and live music by local bands. Dancing encouraged. Admission, $10. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howe’s Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit https://www.iroquoismuseum.org/workshops-events

CONCERT—5-7 p.m. “Summer Concert Series Under the Tent: Country Express.” Fees apply; open to the public. Includes local crafters and vendors. Light refreshments available. Oneonta Gathering Place, 5506 State Route 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066731630000

MUSIC—6-10 p.m. “Fire Pit Friday” Live music, cold beer, food and a crackling bon fire. This week featuring Roundhouse Rockers. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events-concerts/

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Bergamot Quartet.” Fees apply. Presented by the Roxbury Art Center at the Old School Baptist Church, intersection of Route 36 and Cartwright Road, Denver. Visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/bergamot-quartet/

BIRDING—7:30-9:30 p.m. “What Happens After Dark.” Families with children aged 5+ learn about local nocturnal species. Free; registration required. DOAS Sanctuary and Franklin Mountain Hawkwatch, 52 Grange Hall Road Spur, Oneonta. (607) 397-3815 or visit https://doas.us/

CONTRADANCE—7:30-10:30 p.m. Fun, social dance with the Otsego Dance Society, featuring music by Miss Marty & SGB, with Pamela Goddard calling. Suggested donation, $10/adult. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://otsegodancesociety.weebly.com/

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “Yolanda Bush and the Coolwater Collective.” Blues, jazz and rock. Free admission; donations accepted. Also performing 8/3 and at 5 p.m. on 8/4. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/yolanda-bush-and-the-cool-water-collective/st_type=classival: Pianist Richard Goode Plays Beethoven.” The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownmusicfest.org/new-events

