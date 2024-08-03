HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

Mark Twain Lectures at

The Farmers’ Museum

LECTURE—Noon and 2 p.m. Mark Twain Lectures on “The American Vandal Abroad.” Leatherstocking Stage on the Bump Tavern Green, The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2024-08-04/

OTSEGO COUNTY FAIR—All day. Last Day. Music, demolition derby, petting zoo, chainsaw auction, more. Otsego County Fairgrounds, 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair

TRACK—10-11:30 a.m. “DRFTD: R/C Car Racing.” Open track practice. Fees apply; registration required. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. drftrcracing@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61561787837205

COMMUNITY—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Harris Memorial Library Community Picnic.” Free hot dogs, ice cream sundaes, games, prizes and drinks. All welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

FUNDRAISER—Noon and 2:30 p.m. “Wells Bridge Fire Department Ox Roast.” Featuring live entertainment by The Jason Wicks Band. Clam chowder, noon to 1 p.m. and ox roast at 2:30 p.m. Wells Bridge Fire Department, 114 County Highway 4, Wells Bridge. (607) 988-2542 or visit https://www.facebook.com/people/Wells-Bridge-Fire-Department/100064854635770/?paipv=0&eav=AfaOvPDKIUXy67DaTxsZ1bYVG3pYcb-Gj4rO2kVfjIO7TXZHLwMwhEMrJ1ZKmjFp_dI&_rdr

SUMMER SUNDAY—1-3 p.m. “Sidney’s Early History: Johnston Settlement 1772 to 1777.” Presented by Terry McMaster. Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 287-7011 or visit https://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/calendar/

THEATER—2 p.m. “The Bad Seed,” based on the novel by William March. Not appropriate for young children. Fees apply. Also showing at 8/9, 8/10 and at 2 p.m. on 8/11. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

MUSIC ON MAIN—2-4 p.m. “The Council Rock Band.” Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9983 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/music-on-main-the-council-rock-band/

WALKING TOUR—3 p.m. The Otsego 2000 Historic Preservation series presents “Gilbertsville: Advocacy and Activism” with Dr. Cindy Falk, professor of material culture for the Cooperstown Graduate Program. Fees apply, registration required. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/events/gilbertsville-walking-tour

CONCERT—4 p.m. Honest Brook Music Festival presents The Champlain Trio, featuring violinist Letitia Quante, cellist Emily Taubl and pianist Hiromi Fukuda. Fees apply. Honest Brook Road off Route 28 between Delhi and Meridale. (607) 746-3770 or visit http://hbmf.org/

MUSIC—5 p.m. “Yolanda Bush and the Coolwater Collective.” Blues, jazz and rock. Free admission; donations accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/yolanda-bush-and-the-cool-water-collective/

DRUM CIRCLE—6 p.m. “Cherry Valley Drum Circle.” Held Sundays. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Gazebo. (607) 264-3785 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool

MUSIC—7 p.m. “Sing with Oneonta Kirtan.” Held each first Sunday. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1570299106866182/

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Fenimore String Quartet.” Classical music at its finest. Back by popular demand for the 14th season. Fees apply. Cherry Valley Artworks, The Star Theater. 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/yolanda-bush-and-the-cool-water-collective/

