HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

ART WORKSHOP – 10 a.m. “Creative Movement Workshops for Kids” with the Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company. Children aged 6-8 learn about works of M. C. Escher followed by creative movement exercise. Free, registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

ART WORKSHOP – 1 and 3 p.m. “Optical Illusion Workshop for Kids.” Children aged 8-12 learn about works of M. C Escher. Free, registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

FARMERS MARKET—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Richfield Springs Farmers Market. Local produce, eggs, meat, flowers, plants, dairy products, honey, maple products, more. Spring Park pavilion, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-2703 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsfarmersmarket/

PARKING PRESENTATION – 9 a.m. “Mayor to Address Dems about Parking.” Mayor to speak on downtown parking, future plans, address short-term concerns and evolving strategies. Get Fresh on the Main Café, 254 Main Street, Oneonta. RSVP to garymaffei@gmail.com.

PADDLE & PULL—9 a.m. to noon. Help control the invasive water chestnut in local waterways. Bring your own canoe/kayak or reserve one for use from the Otsego County Conservation Association. Meet at Fishing Access site on State Highway 28, Portlandville. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://occainfo.org/calendar/water-chestnut-removal-goodyear-lake/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats, and hand-made crafts. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern Otsego Farmers Market at Charlotteville Community Day. Location TBA.

VOLUNTEER DAY – 10 a.m. “Herb Transplanting.” Help transplant spearmint, peppermint, chocolate mint and hairy mountain mint. Each volunteer takes home one potted mint of their choice. Unadilla Community Farm Education Center, 5937 County Highway 18, West Edmeston. RSVP at https://unadillacommunityfarm.org/herbtransplanting/

ARTIST DEMONSTRATION—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. & noon to 4 p.m. Penny Minner, a member of the Seneca nation, shows splint basketry and cornhusk work. Admission, $8/adult. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit www.iroquoismuseum.org

EXHIBITION—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Passages: Creatures & Curiosities,” featuring Petey Brown, Ava Fedorov and Helen Quinn. Free admission. Also open daily by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown/Middlefield. (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

PERIOD FARCES—Noon & 2 p.m. “Cox & Box: A Musical Comedy” presented by The Templeton Players. A silly musical farce in which a conniving landlord tricks Mr. Cox and Mr. Box into sharing the same apartment. How long can the scheme last before chaos ensues? The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2023-07-15/

TRAIN RIDES—1 p.m. Nature discovery and appreciation on the “Mink Creek Local” over railway bridges and into the “Great Cedar Swamp.” Learn the history of the local railway built in 1868. Tickets, $20/adult. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 168 MC Koons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsscenicrailway

ART WORKSHOP—1 & 3 p.m. Fun workshop exploring the art of optical illusion for children aged 8-12. Learn how M.C. Escher used illusions to make shapes that are impossible in the real world, then give it a try using various arts and crafts items to create a work to bring home. Free registration. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

OPEN HOUSE – 2-5 p.m. “Dog Days of Summer.” Bring a four-legged best friend for an afternoon of treats for humans and pups. The SQSPCA will be available with dogs for adoption. Donate canned food, toys, blankets, more to the SQPCA and get BOGO tastings. Montezuma Winery, 4841 State Highway 28, Cooperstown.

ICE CREAM SOCIAL – 3-7 p.m. Worcester Fire Department invites the community for ice cream, hot dogs, food, raffle, bounce houses, face painting and to tour the new facility. Celebrate first responders of the community. Worcester Hose Company, 36 Church Street, Worcester. (607) 397-8032.

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. “The Gin Game.” Tragi-comedy presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Admission, $20. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta.

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Tolliver & Wakeman” by Kyle Bass, about two soldiers of the civil war, one who escaped slavery in Virginia and enlisted with the Union Army’s 26th Regiment of Colored Troops, the other a woman who disguised herself as a man to enlist. Free admission, donations gratefully accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/toliver-and-wakeman-2/