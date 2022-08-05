HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-06-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

DRAG SHOW – 7:30 p.m. Hyde Hall presents local drag artists guiding visitors through time to learn about the origins of the estate and the history of the area. Event includes signature cocktails, live music, dancing, and fun. Tickets, $30 general admission. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park., Cooperstown. 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org

OTSEGO COUNTY FAIR – 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Come enjoy music, rides, food, exhibits, and much more at the Otsego County Fair. Otsego County Fair Grounds, 469 Mill St., Morris. 607-263-5289 or visit www.otsegocountyfair.org

PAINT THE POINT – 7 a.m. – Dusk. The public is invited to walk the gardens and view artists at work as they paint Brookwood Point. Resulting peices will be on sale with the Cooperstown Art Association. Brookwood Point, 6000 St. Rte. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-2366 or visit otsegolandtrust.org/calendar/paint-the-point

ZUCCHINI DAY – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Celebrate National Zucchini day with the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market and Otsego 2000. The day will include the 8th annual Zucchini races where children will decorate a zucchini, attach tires and race each other. There will also be recipes available and an opportunity to donate gardeners excess to the Cooperstown Food Pantry. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. 607-547-8881 or visit www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

OPEN HOUSE – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Learn about the Haudenosaunee who called this area home. Exhibit features an original Seneca log house and a reproduction Mohawk bark house with museum teachers on hand to answer questions and give insight into the enduring legacy of the Haudenosaunee and the changing landscape of Central New York. A guided tour will depart the museum kiosk at 2 p.m. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

EXHIBIT TOUR – 10 – 11 a.m. Grandparents and grandchildren are invited to join special tour with Victoria Wyeth, granddaughter of artist Andrew Wyeth to explore exhibition ‘Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies.’ Complimentary. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/

SUMMER SERIES – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bring the kids down to the Sidney Rotary Club ‘Big Rig Day’ featuring fun crafts, activities, demonstrations and a giveaway. Hosted at the Cullman Center, 90 West Rd., Sidney. 607-435-2315 or visit www.facebook.com/sidneyrotaryclub

MUSIC ON MAIN – 1 – 3 p.m. Enjoy performance by Saxalicious. Free. Pioneer Park, Main St., Cooperstown.

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

FOOD FOR THOUGHT – 6 – 8:30 p.m. Join Victoria Wyeth, Andrew Wyeth’s granddaughter, for a delicious dinner buffet and fascinating powerpoint presentation on exhibit ‘Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies.’ Cost, $115/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

CANCELLED – THEATER – 6 p.m. Enjoy free performance of Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ by the cast at Bigger Dreams Productions. Donations appreciated. At the Bandstand, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/biggerdreamsproductions/ – CANCELLED

CONCERT – 7 p.m. Enjoy performance of ‘Resistance Revival Chorus,’ a collective of women and non-binary singers who join together to breathe joy and song into the resistance. Cost, $30/non-member. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org