HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, AUGUST 6

‘Welcome to Cooperstown’ Gathering

MEET & GREET—5:30-7 p.m. “Welcome Home Cooperstown.” Gathering to welcome new residents to the Village of Cooperstown. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344.

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Catskill Rail Trail, Hobart. Contact hike leader Jim Ipsen at (607) 715-0752 or visit https://susqadk.org/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Adult Summer Crafts: Book Binding.” Registration required; donations appreciated. Be prepared for mess. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

LIBRARY—1:30-2:30 p.m. “S.T.E.A.M at the Library: Egg Drop.” Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIBRARY—3:30 p.m. “Magic Tree House Book Club.” Recommended ages 6-11. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

RABIES CLINIC—6-8 p.m. Otsego County Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic. Dogs, cats and ferrets. Previous vaccination certificate required to receive the 3-year booster. Cherry Valley Town Barn. (607) 547-4230 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/rabies_prevention.php

CONCERT—6:30 p.m.; food truck opens at 6. “Cooperstown Lakefront Concert Series.” Grateful Upstate Toodeloo. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. (607)322-4068 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/cooperstown-lakefront-concert-series-2/

CONCERT—7-9 p.m. “Cooperstown Summer Music Festival: Catherine Russell, Blues and Jazz Singer.” Fees apply. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (877) 666-7421 or visit https://www.cooperstownmusicfest.org/new-events

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR