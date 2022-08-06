HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-07-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

PAINT THE POINT – 7 a.m. – Noon. The public is invited to walk the gardens and view artists at work as they paint Brookwood Point. Resulting pieces will be on sale with the Cooperstown Art Association. Brookwood Point, 6000 St. Rte. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-2366 or visit otsegolandtrust.org/calendar/paint-the-point

OTSEGO COUNTY FAIR – 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Come enjoy music, rides, food, exhibits, and much more at the Otsego County Fair. Otsego County Fair Grounds, 469 Mill St., Morris. 607-263-5289 or visit www.otsegocountyfair.org

SUMMER SUNDAYS – 1 – 3 p.m. Local history presentation ‘Remembering The Neighborhood Markets’ by Mark Simonson. Free, open to the public. Bring your own mask, folding chair. Handicapped accessible. Held on the front lawn at The Swart Wilcox Museum, Wilcox Ave., Oneonta. 607-287-7011 or visit swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/summer-schedule/

INTERACTIVE READING – 2 p.m. Children (and their adults) are invited to Deep Sea Musical Reading Adventure where the children are the stars of the show. Participation is by donation. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Rd., Oneonta. 607-431-8543 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning/

CANCELLED – THEATER – 6 p.m. Enjoy free performance of Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ by the cast at Bigger Dreams Productions. Donations appreciated. At the Bandstand, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/biggerdreamsproductions/ – CANCELLED

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Honest Brook Music Festival presents the Winner of the 2020 Young Concert Artists International Competition, pianist Zhu Wang. Reservations required. Tickets, $25/person. The Barn, 1885 Honest Brook Rd., Delhi. Visit hbmf.org