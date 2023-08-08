HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9

WALKING TOUR – 5 p.m. “Historic Main Street Walking Tour” with Bob Brzozowski, Steve Yerly, and Otsego 2000 Executive Director Ellen Pope. Admission by donation. Walk-ins welcome. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://oneontahistory.org/events-programs/

DINE OUT – Eat out at local restaurants to support Helios Care. Bella Michael’s, 57 River Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-9166 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/?sd=1672531200&ed=1703980800

CHARACTER TOUR—Noon. Explore the M.C. Escher exhibit with the character himself. Included with museum admission. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

FOOD SERVICE—Noon to 1 p.m. Children receive free food. Open to all children through age 18. Other activities include a bookmobile and games. Held Monday through Friday in July and August. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or visit http://www.charitiesccdos.org/SFSP.html

ART CLASS—1-3 p.m. “Learn to Paint With Maria.” Beginner-friendly class to learn painting techniques. Registration required. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

FARMERS’ MARKET—4-6:30 p.m. Fresh produce and handmade goods from local farmers and makers. Tryon Inn & Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.cherryvalley.com/events/cherry-valley-craft-and-farmers-market-mhf8r

BOOK CLUB – 5 p.m. Booklovers are invited to bring what they are currently reading and share with the group. Held each Wednesday in August. The Turning Point, 22 Elm Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4435 or visit https://www.facebook.com/forecoverydo

SUNSET SANGRIA—6-9 p.m. Live music and sangria specials in the vineyard. Pail Shop Vineyards, 124 Goose Street, Fly Creek.

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session (cash). Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

FAMILY SUPPORT—6:30 p.m. Families and friends of people with mental illness are invited to join this supportive group by NAMI of Delaware & Otsego Counties. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Held on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. (607) 326-4797.

CONCERT—7 p.m. Double Chase-Matt and Thelma. Variety of tunes. Free; rain or shine. Part of the Richfield Concert in the Park series. Spring Park, State Route 20, Richfield Springs.

THEATRE—7-9 p.m. Experience a new take on Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” in which a motley crew of aeronauts crash land on a magical island with a vengeful wizard. Tickets, $18/adult. Glimmer Globe Theatre, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4