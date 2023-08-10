Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

Hike Basswood Pond State Forest

SUMMER HIKE – 1-3 p.m. Hike with Otsego County Conservation Association at Basswood Pond State Forest, Burlington Flats. Registration required. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://occainfo.org/calendar/summer-hike-basswood-pond-state-forest/

BLOOD DRIVE – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road, Cooperstown. Register at RedCrossBlood.org

FOOD SERVICE—Noon to 1 p.m. Children receive free food. Open to all children through age 18. Other activities include a bookmobile and games. Held Monday through Friday in July and August. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or visit http://www.charitiesccdos.org/SFSP.html

DINNER SERIES—6 p.m. Epicurean Series featuring a guest chef. Hors d’oeuvre and wine reception followed by exclusive five-course paired tasting menu. Reservations required. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown. (607) 544-2524 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/offers/epicurean-series

TRAIN RIDES—6:30 p.m. Ride the Richfield Springs Scenic Railway through the beautiful park. Tickets, $20/adult. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 168 McKoons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969.

FIREPIT FRIDAY—7-10 p.m. Music, a bonfire and some beer. This week, enjoy swing of the 1920s-60s by Jerry Dee and the Dovetones. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800.

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. “The Gin Game.” Tragi-comedy presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Admission, $20. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta.

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Tolliver & Wakeman” by Kyle Bass, about two soldiers of the civil war, one who escaped slavery in Virginia and enlisted with the Union Army’s 26th Regiment of Colored Troops, the other a woman who disguised herself as a man to enlist. Free admission, donations gratefully accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/toliver-and-wakeman-2/

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-30-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 30 Junior Firefighter Fun JUNIOR FIREFIGHTER—10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Residents of the City of Oneonta are invited to bring the kids for a fun day of learning about the firefighting profession. Activities include an obstacle course, wet and fun drill activities, bucket brigade, fire prevention skills, a visit with a real fire truck, Junior Firefighter graduation with parents invited, and more. Registration, $10. Presented by the Oneonta YMCA at the 6th Ward Booster Club, Scramling Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0010 or visit facebook.com/OneontaFamilyYMCA BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red…

Happenin’ Otsego: 08-02-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2 Benefit Concert For Historic Building & Oldies Concert In The Park BENEFIT CONCERT—6:30-8 p.m. Rylee Lum. Concert in support of the restoration of the Major’s Inn. Admission by free-will offering. Lawn chairs recommended. Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2967 or visit https://www.themajorsinn.com/ CONCERT—7 p.m. The Oldies Show Band. Music from the 1950s-1970s. Free; rain or shine. Part of the Richfield Concert in the Park series. Spring Park, State Route 20, Richfield Springs. BLOOD DRIVE – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital, Levine Center, 1 Norton Avenue, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

Now through September 30, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE