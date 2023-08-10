HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

SUMMER HIKE – 1-3 p.m. Hike with Otsego County Conservation Association at Basswood Pond State Forest, Burlington Flats. Registration required. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://occainfo.org/calendar/summer-hike-basswood-pond-state-forest/

BLOOD DRIVE – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road, Cooperstown. Register at RedCrossBlood.org

FOOD SERVICE—Noon to 1 p.m. Children receive free food. Open to all children through age 18. Other activities include a bookmobile and games. Held Monday through Friday in July and August. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or visit http://www.charitiesccdos.org/SFSP.html

DINNER SERIES—6 p.m. Epicurean Series featuring a guest chef. Hors d’oeuvre and wine reception followed by exclusive five-course paired tasting menu. Reservations required. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown. (607) 544-2524 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/offers/epicurean-series

TRAIN RIDES—6:30 p.m. Ride the Richfield Springs Scenic Railway through the beautiful park. Tickets, $20/adult. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 168 McKoons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969.

FIREPIT FRIDAY—7-10 p.m. Music, a bonfire and some beer. This week, enjoy swing of the 1920s-60s by Jerry Dee and the Dovetones. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800.

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. “The Gin Game.” Tragi-comedy presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Admission, $20. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta.

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Tolliver & Wakeman” by Kyle Bass, about two soldiers of the civil war, one who escaped slavery in Virginia and enlisted with the Union Army’s 26th Regiment of Colored Troops, the other a woman who disguised herself as a man to enlist. Free admission, donations gratefully accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/toliver-and-wakeman-2/