HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

Pride Alliance Family Picnic

PRIDE—12:30 p.m. “Otsego Pride Alliance Family Picnic.” Food, refreshments and the Queer Outdoor Adventure Group for a “try it out” paddle. Free; all welcome. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC, Laurens. (607) 386-1508 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegopride

COMPETITION—10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Monster Bench & Brew.” Presented by the Clark Sports Center at Ommegang Brewery, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter/

FESTIVAL—11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Medieval Renaissance Fair.” Admission fees. Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road, Fort Plain. (518) 774-0134 or visit http://www.windfalldutchbarn.com/home.html

LECTURE—Noon and 2 p.m. Mark Twain Lectures on “The American Vandal Abroad.” Leatherstocking Stage on the Bump Tavern Green, The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2024-08-11/

SUMMER SUNDAY—1-3 p.m. “Water: A Gift of Nature.” Presented by Ryan Jones of the Hanford Mills Museum. Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 287-7011 or visit https://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/calendar/

THEATER—2 p.m. “The Bad Seed,” based on the novel by William March. Not appropriate for young children. Fees apply. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

ART—2 p.m. “Art with Anna: Still Life Drawing.” Free to teens and adults; all materials provided. Registration requested. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Teddy Bear’s Picnic Concert.” Featuring music from the “Wizard of Oz” and the “Olympic Fanfare.” Includes demonstrations, raffle, more. Presented by the Oneonta Community Concert Band, Wilber Park, Large Pavilion, Oneonta. (607) 376-7485 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oneontacommunityconcertband

AUDITION—3-5:30 p.m. Catskill Community Players auditions for “Murder on the Orient Express.” Performances held 11/1 and 11/2 at 7:30 and 11/3 at 2 p.m. at the Wieting Theatre. Auditions held at First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 383-3751 or visit https://catskillplayers.org/

CONCERT—4 p.m. Honest Brook Music Festival presents the Young Concert Artist Nathan Lee on piano. Fees apply. Honest Brook Road off Route 28 between Delhi and Meridale. (607) 746-3770 or visit http://hbmf.org/

THEATRE—5 p.m. “An Iliad,” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, based on Homer’s “Iliad.” Directed by Lauren Bone Noble. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 8/15 and 8/16, at 3 and 7:30 p.m. on 8/17 and 5 p.m. on 8/18. Free admission, donations accepted. Also showing at 5 p.m. on 8/4. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/an-iliad/

ANNUAL MEETING—5:30 p.m. Annual meeting of the Village Improvement Society of Gilbertsville. Review accomplishments, vote on amendments to bylaws, pay membership dues. Refreshments provided. Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. Visit visgilbertsville@gmail.com

DRUM CIRCLE—6 p.m. “Cherry Valley Drum Circle.” Held Sundays. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Gazebo. (607) 264-3785 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Ensembles Large & Small: Musicians Choice!” Members of the Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra play their favorites. Cherry Valley Artworks, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworksom/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

