HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14

‘Glass in the Garden’

Exhibit Reception

EXHIBIT—5-7 p.m. “Glass in the Garden.” Glass-ical music by Dennis James, demonstration by artist Wendy Reich, signature cocktails, appetizers, more. Suggested donations requested. The Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheSmithyCooperstown/

WALKING—7:30-8 a.m. “Walking Club.” Weather permitting. Wednesdays in July and August. Village Library of Cooperstown. 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in a related craft and snack time. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

TECH HELP—11 a.m. “Hoopla 101.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

MOVIE—Noon to 2 p.m. “Big Hero 6.” Free. Presented by the Worcester-Schenevus Library at the Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of seafood salad cold plate, carrot raisin salad, three bean salad and fresh fruit. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

ART—12:30-2 p.m. “Food For Thought: Bob Dylan Remastered—Drawings from the Road.” A special look at the exhibit with Director of Exhibitions Chris Rossi and Manager of Arts Education Kevin Gray. $30/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

ARTS AND CRAFTS—1:30 p.m. “Adult Summer Crafts: Primitive Sunflowers.” Registration required; donations appreciated. Be prepared for mess. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

ARTS AND CRAFTS—2 p.m. “Kids Art with Mary.” Free to kids; registration requested. Great Hall, Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org//events-calendar

CRAFT—3 p.m. Crochet Group. Bring a project to work on or come and learn. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CHERRY VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET—4-6:30 p.m. Fresh produce and handmade goods from local farmers and makers. Held each Wednesday. On the lawn of the Tryon Inn & Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/3452391281648323/

SPORT—4:30-6:30 p.m. “Outdoor Bullseye Shoot.” Practice marksmanship for a chance to win. Held rain or shine. Fees apply. Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod and Gun Club Road, Oneonta. (607) 433-0515 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

THEATER—7-9:30 p.m. Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” Fees apply. Performed Wednesdays and Thursdays through 8/15. Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/?s=twelfth&post_type=classww.farmersmuseum.org/event/live-zoom-interpreter-discussion-fiber-arts/

