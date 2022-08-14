HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-15-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, AUGUST 15
Classic Jazz Concert
on the Golf Course
CONCERT FEST – 7 p.m. Enjoy the Tom Hovey Summer Music Festival. This week is a Aaron Brask and the Old Masters performing Classic Jazz. Free. Rain or Shine. Meadow Links Golf Course, 476 Co. Rd. 27, Richfield Springs. 315-858-1646 or visit meadowlinks.com/#5_News-and-Events
LEADERSHIP – 9 a.m. – Noon. Learn with the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce in workshop ‘Leadership for Supervisors.’ Learn about communication, management styles, project management, and more. Registration required. Presented for free by the CDO Workforce at the offices of Otsego Now, 189 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-4800 ext. 109 or visit cdoworkforce.org
LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/ofoinc/