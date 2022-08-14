HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-15-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, AUGUST 15

CONCERT FEST – 7 p.m. Enjoy the Tom Hovey Summer Music Festival. This week is a Aaron Brask and the Old Masters performing Classic Jazz. Free. Rain or Shine. Meadow Links Golf Course, 476 Co. Rd. 27, Richfield Springs. 315-858-1646 or visit meadowlinks.com/#5_News-and-Events

LEADERSHIP – 9 a.m. – Noon. Learn with the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce in workshop ‘Leadership for Supervisors.’ Learn about communication, management styles, project management, and more. Registration required. Presented for free by the CDO Workforce at the offices of Otsego Now, 189 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-4800 ext. 109 or visit cdoworkforce.org

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/ofoinc/