HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-16-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, AUGUST 16

MUSIC FESTIVAL – 7 – 9 p.m. The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival presents a Musical Kaleidoscope featuring the Caroga Arts Ensemble who are known for their genre spanning performances. The group includes KASA Quartet, Treesearch, Geoff Saunders and more performing everything from classical to pop to bluegrass and more. Tickets are by donation. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. Visit cooperstownmusicfest.org

SUPPORT GROUP – 10 a.m. All adults ar invited to drop in for a grief support group facilitated by staff specifically trained in grief and loss. This is a safe place to drop in and begin to understand the grief process, making sense of the strong emotions, and learning from other community members. Presented by Helios Care at St. James Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-5525 or visit helioscare.org/grief-support

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/ofoinc/

LAKEFRONT CONCERT – 6:30 p.m. Enjoy the 17th season of the Lakefront Concert Series. This week features Jerry Dee & The Dovetones performing early Jazz, swing, classic 50s rock & blues, early soul and Jamaican ska. New this year, the delicious Mella’s Wood Fired Pizza will be onsite for the hungry concertgoers. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-9983 or visit wearecooperstown.com/events/cooperstown-lakefront-concert-series-3/