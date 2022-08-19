HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-20-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

DANCE PERFORMANCE – 3 – 5 p.m. Visit the museum for a vibrant afternoon featuring 2 dance performances from singer/songwriter Bear Fox at 3 and then the acclaimed Allegany River Dancers at 4. Cost, $15/adult. Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater, The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

PANCAKE BREAKFAST – 7:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy all you can eat pancakes, eggs, maple syrup, sausage, beverages, more to support the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department. Cost, $9/adult. Cooperstown/Westville Airport, Rt. 166, Cooperstown.

HONEY BEE DAY – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Join the artisans and producers of the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market to celebrate National Honey Bee Day. There will be specialty products, honey tasting, a bee themed gift basket raffle (tickets, $5), and an education with an observation hive. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. 607-547-6195 or visit facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

OPEN HOUSE – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Learn about the Haudenosaunee who called this area home. Exhibit features an original Seneca log house and a reproduction Mohawk bark house with museum teachers on hand to answer questions and give insight into the enduring legacy of the Haudenosaunee and the changing landscape of Central New York. A guided tour will depart the museum kiosk at 2 p.m. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

ART IN THE PARK – 1 – 4 p.m. Drop in with kids aged 2-12 to explore the art and science of butterfly’s. Will include paint and sculpture workshops with visiting artists Maud Bartlett and Bella Gusozski. By donation, held rain or shine. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Rd., Fortin Park, Oneonta. 607-431-8543 or visit facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning/

HISTORIC BUILDINGS – 1 – 4 p.m. Enjoy ice cream social and explore beautiful victorian era homes with the the Upper Unadilla Valley Association. Purchase tickets for $10 from the gazebo in the West Winfield Town Park. 315-855-4368 or visit facebook.com/UpperUnadillaValleyAssociation/

AUDITIONS – 3 p.m. Dip your toe into acting this fall with the Catskill Community Players and try out for the comedy production ‘Exhibit This’ featuring skits and monologues based on the exhibits at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Scripts will be provided at the audition. Performances will be held 11/4, 11/5, and 11/6. Weiting Theater, 168 Main St., Worcester. 607-433-2089 or visit facebook.com/catskillcommunityplayers/

BACKYARD BASH – 4 p.m. Fun party to support the Art Center to feature honky tonk and Bluegrass by the Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms Country Band with BBQ dinner served at 5 p.m., 2-step dance lessons, then a concert at 6 p.m. Order tickets by 6 p.m. Friday, 8/19. The West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

EXHIBIT OPENING – 5 – 7 p.m. New exhibit ‘Brave New World’ opens featuring works by emerging artist Lewis Danielski, whose grandparents lived in Cooperstown but he lived in Indonesia and France, and lifelong artist Michael Federov, who recently retired from a 30-year position at Unadilla Valley Central School. These artists have never exhibited here before. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 315-941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

FOLK CONCERT – 6:30 p.m. Enjoy evening concert with singer/songwriting duo Robin & Linda Williams who are known for their blend of acoustic bluegrass, folk, and Americana with warm vocal harmonies with a humorous twist. Tickets, $27/person. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org