HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, AUGUST 20

Introvert Happy Hour!

LIBRARY—7 p.m. “Silent Book Club.” Introvert Happy Hour includes refreshments and a chance to read your book in silence. Held each month. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Basswood Pond State Forest, Burlington Flats. Contact hike leader Jenny Grimes at (606) 434-4766 or visit https://susqadk.org/

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $1 an item, including jewelry. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is chicken marsala rotini in sauce, Italian-blend vegetables and sugar cookies. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

FARMERS’ MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

RABIES CLINIC—6-8 p.m. Otsego County Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic. Dogs, cats and ferrets. Previous vaccination certificate required for the three-year booster. Large Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 547-4230 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/rabies_prevention.php

CONCERT—6:30 p.m.; food truck opens at 6. “Cooperstown Lakefront Concert Series.” Cooperstown Community Band. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. (607)322-4068 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/cooperstown-lakefront-concert-series-2/

CONCERT—7-9 p.m. “Cooperstown Summer Music Festival: Bach Again.” Fees apply. Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River Street, Cooperstown.Visit https://www.cooperstownmusicfest.org/new-events

EDUCATION—7:30-8:30 p.m. “Ask an Expert: Marketing 101.” With Susan Green of Paperkite. Presented by the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce via Zoom. (607) 547-9983 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/ask-an-expert-susan-green-from-paperkite/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR