HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

Nature Walk through

Hartwick Conservation Area

NATURE—1-3 p.m. “Family Nature Walk.” Parslow Road Conservation Area, 127 Parslow Road, Hartwick. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/family-nature-walk

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $1 bag sale. Jewelry is $1 an item. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class perfect for seniors. All welcome. Followed by Reiki demonstration. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. Grab-and-go lunches for adults available. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Presented by Catholic Charities and First United Presbyterian Church of Oneonta in Neahwa Park, Oneonta. nyconnects@otsegocounty.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

FOOD SERVICE—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Lunch Program for Kids.” Sandwiches, fruits, vegetables and milk from the National Summer Food Service Program. Held Monday through Friday through August 23 at two locations: Greater Plains Pool, 51 West End Avenue, Oneonta; Wilber Park Pool, Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/HCOCOTSEGO

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pot roast, boiled potatoes, dill carrots and a frosted cupcake. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CHILDREN—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Staff read age-appropriate books for children 18 months through age 7. Homeschoolers welcome. Themed take-home craft available. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver. Held Fridays through August. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

LIBRARY—2 p.m. “Utica ZooMobile at the Canajoharie Library.” Free; registration requested. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) -673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org//events-calendar

SPORTS—5 p.m. “18-hr. NYS Pistol Permit Class.” Fees apply; registration required. Presented by Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club. Continues through 8/25. Held at Heritage Engraving & Smithing, 389 County Route 6, Otego. (607) 433-0515 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

OPENING RECEIPTION—5-7 p.m. “Made in New York: Home,” a fine craft invitational, and the “Photography Exhibit & Sale: In Memory of Michael J. Naso Jr.” Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit www.cooperstownart.com

OPENING RECEPTION—5 p.m. Inaugural West Kortright Center Film Festival. Held 8/23 through 8/25. Includes 26 short films and four feature films from seven countries. Fees apply. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or visit westkc.org

ART EXHIBIT—5:30 p.m. “After-Hours Tour with Marc Hom.” Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

MUSIC—6-10 p.m. “Fire Pit Friday” Live music, cold beer, food and a crackling bonfire. This week featuring Cass and the Ballout Crew. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. 607-544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events-concerts/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “An Iliad,” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, based on Homer’s “Iliad.” Directed by Lauren Bone Noble. Also showing at 3 and 7:30 p.m. on 8/24 and 5 p.m. on 8/25. Free admission, donations accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/trouble-in-mind/

LOCAL FILM—8-11 p.m. “STREAM.” Produced locally, with key scenes filmed in Cooperstown. Fees apply. Showing through 8/24. Southside Mall Cinema, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

CONCERT—8 p.m. “Lez Zeppelin: All Girls. All Zeppelin.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

PERFORMANCE—9 p.m. “Sailesh the Hypnotist.” Fees apply. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Campus_activities@oneonta.edu or visit https://oneonta.universitytickets.com/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR