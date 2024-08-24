HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, AUGUST 25

Fiber Arts at The Farmers’ Museum

MUSEUM—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Fiber Arts Weekend.” The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/fiber-arts-weekend-2/2024-08-25/

MEMORIAL SHOOT—9 a.m. “Cancer Shoot in Memory of Deb Bunn.” Prizes to the top three scorers. Fees apply; registration required. Milford Fish and Game Club, 432 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 322-6118 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Milford-Fish-Game-Club-100057277936443/

FIBER—1-3 p.m. “Fiber Enthusiast and Knitting Meetup.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday in the lounge. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

SUMMER SUNDAY—1-3 p.m. “Oneonta Celebrations: Through the Years.” Presented by Mark Simonson. Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 287-7011 or visit https://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/calendar/

CHURCH BBQ—3 p.m. Bring a chair and a dish to share and enjoy an afternoon at the lake. Presented by Main Street Baptist Church of Oneonta at The Pickhardt’s, 200 Frank Slawson Road, Oneonta. (607) 432-5712 or visit https://msbchurch.org/events/church-bbq-5/?occurrence=2024-08-25

ARTIST TALK—5 p.m. Discuss the exhibit “The Wild Party” with curator Joe Dezzi. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

THEATRE—5 p.m. “An Iliad,” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, based on Homer’s “Iliad.” Directed by Lauren Bone Noble. Final show. Free admission, donations accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/trouble-in-mind/

DRUM CIRCLE—6 p.m. “Cherry Valley Drum Circle.” Held Sundays. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Gazebo. (607) 264-3785 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchoolpus_activities@oneonta.edu

