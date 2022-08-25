HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-26-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

PERFORMANCE – 7 p.m. Enjoy performance by Uncleshake, an eclectic acoustic trio who play a style of music they like to call Vaudeville Grunge. Veteran’s Memorial Park, Main St., Stamford. Visit roxburyartsgroup.org

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/ofoinc/

EXHIBIT OPENING – 5 p.m. Celebrate opening of Wild Portraits by Alejandra Castaneda who uses wild and domesticated animals to create portraits with a sense of humor. Roxbury Art Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Rd, Roxbury. Visit roxburyartsgroup.org