HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, AUGUST 27

Utica ZooMobile at

Richfield Springs Library

ANIMALS—3 p.m. ZooMobile. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Lower Riddell State Park, Davenport. Contact hike leader Diane Aaronson at (607) 432-9391 or visit https://susqadk.org/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is tuna casserole, beets, green beans and blond brownies. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

FARMERS’ MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

CONCERT—6:30 p.m.; food truck opens at 6. “Cooperstown Lakefront Concert Series.” Jason Schnitt, the one-man band. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. (607) 322-4068 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/cooperstown-lakefront-concert-series-2/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR